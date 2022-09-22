President’s Eskom promises – like his others – are mere platitudes

Politicians make promises on the campaign trail with the hope that these will entice the electorate to give them the mandate to govern. But even after his election, Cyril Ramaphosa has continued to make promises as though still campaigning to be president of the republic.

In late 2020, he promised to create 800 000 jobs through his economic reconstruction and recovery plan for South Africa. In May this year, he promised to strengthen the country’s response to climate change and disaster response.