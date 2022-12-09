Walus, Zuma: Judges are not intimidated

‘He must rot in jail!” This vulgarly brutal cry for revenge, from ancient days gone by, is more than bloodthirsty. It calls for a human being not to be executed, but to “rot” in a state institution controlled by the government in a constitutional democracy.

Having seen photographic evidence of victims in murder cases, I know that rotting is a messy process. Hopefully, the term is mostly used symbolically.

When I heard political leaders protesting against the constitutional court judgment that Janusz Walus had to be released on parole, loudly calling for him to rot in jail, I was shocked. The very next day my shock was overtaken by more depressing (even though not entirely surprising) news about the Phala Phala report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo and his panel.

Again, I heard and saw a bizarre remark, this time by a senior cabinet member: the report was “badly written”. This may or may not be the case, but the explanation as to why it was regarded as badly written, according to the speaker who claimed to be knowledgeable on judicial matters, was that the word “may” was used. It left a discretion, the minister said, instead of giving clear guidance. Eish! I explain below.