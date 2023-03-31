iStore opens first of its kind store in Africa

The Apple Premium Partner store in Eastgate Mall provides a new level of customer experience and support

iStore has opened Africa’s first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg. Inspired by Apple’s iconic store concept, this store offers the Apple experience and deliver a completely new level of customer service. This Apple Premium Partner concept store also offers customers an interactive experience, a full assortment of Apple’s innovative products and ecosystem on display, training workshops with professionally trained Apple experts and a world-class Apple experience for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) customers.

“First of its kind on the African continent, at iStore Eastgate, customer experience and customer care is our number one priority. It is the ultimate destination to get the full Apple experience, complemented by iStore’s unique benefits and services like iCare warranty range, Vodacom, MTN and Telkom cellular contract upgrades, trade-ins and many more”, says Chris Dodd, iStore CEO. “We always aim to elevate the overall customer experience with our brand and we look forward to welcoming our customers.”

iStore already offers daily product training at selected stores and online through the iStore meets programme, but it offers an expanded series of informative training and workshops at this location. The future line-up includes training workshops for beginners and advanced users of iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. More information regarding this series and how to book will be available soon.

iStore Eastgate features an on-site hardware repair workshop that assists with a wide variety of Apple repairs, including Authorised iPhone Screen Repairs and battery replacements as well as other iPhone, Mac and iPad repairs.

With a strong focus on SMME customers, this store assists small businesses with their growth through training, tech support and offer affordable ways for businesses to purchase Apple products through preferential pricing, monthly payments and various trade-in options.

iStore Eastgate has the following exclusive opening deals:

MacBook Air 256GB with M1 R15 999, save R1000.

R1000 iStore Gift voucher with the purchase of any iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, applicable to cash purchases or cellular contract upgrades.

AirPods (2nd generation) with Charging Case R1 999, save R900.

10% off the Moov accessory range.

Many more deals are available in store.



Shop 41, Eastgate Shopping Centre

0870575500

[email protected]