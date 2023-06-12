Guided by a greater purpose

Thami Majola, Executive Head of Brand Marketing & Communications at Vodacom

As consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that are not just focused on profit, Vodacom ramps up its commitment to young people, planet and possibility

As one of the leading telecommunications providers in Africa, Vodacom believes in connecting for a better future and being a purpose-led brand. In being purpose-led, Vodacom tasked themselves with the challenge — how do we join the cause in empowering the youth of South Africa?

Studies have shown that there is an increase in young South Africans leaving the country and seeking opportunities abroad. There is a lot that the country has to offer, however according to the Edelman Trust Barometer, 40% of South Africans have confidence in businesses and organisations to make a change in the country. There is an opportunity for businesses to step up and assist the government in resolving the socioeconomic issues that exist. The Covid-19 pandemic added pressure to an already strained economy and organisations had to go back and re-look their strategies and find new ways of understanding and communicating with South African customers.

The youth is not only ready to shape a better tomorrow, but is also equipped with the necessary tools to do so.

Vodacom believes that technology, when fused with the spark of the human spirit, has the power to create endless possibilities. “We understand that the actions we take today will shape the world that the youth of tomorrow will inherit,” said Thami Majola, Executive Head of Brand Marketing & Communications at Vodacom.

Imagine a South Africa where every ambitious young person is connected and fully equipped to shape a sustainable future. This is why we have decided to strategically partner with a like-minded brand. Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans, this isn’t simply a partnership, it’s an investment in young, daring and disruptive individuals who are driven to create a difference in South Africa.

At Vodacom we understand the importance of empowering the future of South Africa and the endeavours towards championing sustainability and revolutionising education. Stats SA revealed in a 2021 survey that almost three out of 10 pupils aged 18 (29.3%) and nearly half (46.3%) of 19-year-olds had dropped out of school.

One example of our dedication is our NXT LVL initiative. It’s a pledge that we’ve made to the future generations of South Africa. Speaking directly to the aspirations of those under the age of 25, it embodies our promise, “Mzansi’s NXT LVL, we’ve got your back”. Majola added: “This isn’t just a slogan, but a reassurance that our dedication to helping our young citizens realise their potential is unwavering.”

NXT LVL aims to dismantle the barriers that often stop success. To achieve this, we offer young South Africans access to valuable resources, including data bundles for internet access, and the NXT LVL career site — a curated collection of free career resources. The pursuit of a successful career should not be slowed by unnecessary obstacles, which is why we’re fully committed to streamlining the path towards success.

Our efforts extend far beyond technological empowerment. It’s a twin-engine drive, equally propelled by our commitment to sustainability and education, particularly through partnerships for good.

Our collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has shown how technology paired with human ingenuity can serve as a guardian for our planet. By creating an early warning system in Saldanha Bay, we’re actively contributing to the protection of Southern Right Whales from potential entanglements and vessel strikes. This project brings to life our philosophy, showing how technology and humanity can preserve the planet.

This balanced blend of sustainability and education initiatives reflects our firm conviction that with the right resources and support, the young leaders of tomorrow can architect a future that is both sustainable and empowered.

At Vodacom, the future is NXT LVL. The trailblazers of tomorrow are here, and with Vodacom, they are equipped, empowered and encouraged to change the world, because when technology meets the human spirit, the possibilities are truly limitless. Together, let’s create a future we can all be proud of — let’s go further together. Through our products young people can have access to a better future, as we have showcased through the years our commitment to make them get more than just a great deal, but to actually participate in the economy.

Vodacom will be partnering with M&G by sponsoring the Education and Sustainability categories in the 200 Young South Africans supplement. “We are excited to commit our dedication to nurturing a generation that is not only ready to shape a better tomorrow, but is also equipped with the necessary tools to do so to take South Africa ‘further together’,” concluded Majola.

For more details about NXT LVL, click here.