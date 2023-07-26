HUAWEI unveils the highly-anticipated next-gen Smart Wearable Series

Huawei launched a new smartwatch series and a band.

HUAWEI WATCH 4, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE, HUAWEI WATCH Fit SE and the HUAWEI Band 8



HUAWEI South Africa, a global leader in innovative technology solutions, on Tuesday 25 July 2023 redefined the smartwatch experience for consumers in South Africa with the launch of its much-anticipated wearable series. The tech giant not only unveiled four remarkable models in the series, each catering to diverse lifestyles and preferences.

Featuring trendy designs and a variety of watch faces to choose from, all with exceptional battery life, the HUAWEI WATCH 4, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE, HUAWEI WATCH Fit SE, and the HUAWEI Band 8 are must-haves for those who want to enhance their health and fitness, and they are compatible with both Android and iOS.

The launch, in collaboration with SuperSport United FC and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), coincided with the announcement of the TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC team, to highlight the significance of women’s football. The smartwatches and band, featuring ground-breaking technology and performance, were presented to empower the footballers with cutting-edge features for a healthier, more connected and immersive life.

HUAWEI WATCH 4 – setting new standards for smartwatch health management and connectivity

The HUAWEI WATCH 4 combines exceptional aesthetics with optimal power and performance. HUAWEI WATCH 4 is equipped with an upgraded version of the eSIM, which supports standalone communication to let users make calls and send messages without the need of a smartphone.

It features all-day health management features such as accurate heart rate readings, ECG, SpO2 measurements and more. Powered by the HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+, HUAWEI TruSleep™ 3.0 sleep monitoring algorithm, users can actively track their body vitals, whether they are active or not.

HUAWEI WATCH GT3 SE – an all-purpose smart companion on your wrist with a two-week battery

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is the latest addition to the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series. As a refreshingly easy-to-use smartwatch, it builds on the legacy of the exceptional series by offering a two-week battery life, science-based workouts, and sleep health monitoring. It also comes in a highly attractive lightweight design with a myriad of smart features that make everyday interactions more enriching.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT3 SE is water-resistant and provides smart notifications, making it a compelling choice for users looking for an exceptional smartwatch experience without breaking the bank. It’s equipped with a built-in GNSS five-system high-precision positioning chip, which has excellent anti-interference performance and allows for tracking of science-based workouts and accurate monitoring.

HUAWEI WATCH Fit SE – suitable for a high-energy lifestyle

Set apart from other smartwatches in its league, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT SE manages to pack a range of health features within its lightweight build and wallet-friendly value. Slim, stylish, and yet big on intelligence, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT SE comes with a host of functions that are easy to access and are suited for younger users who prioritise fuss-free lifestyle features. With its large AMOLED display, customisable watch faces, and exceptional battery life, users can keep track of their workouts, heart rate, and sleep patterns with ease. The HUAWEI WATCH Fit SE also features GPS support, water resistance, and a wide range of sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

HUAWEI Band 8 – brings smart capabilities to your wrist at an affordable price

The HUAWEI Band 8 sets new standards in fitness tracking with its advanced health monitoring features. Designed for the fitness enthusiast, this sleek and lightweight smart band boasts continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring and stress tracking. Users can stay connected with real-time notifications, music controls, and a vibrant touch display. Plus, users can get up to a two-week long battery life and a 5 ATM-rated water resistance level, so it can handle up to 50-metre static water pressure for 10 minutes. Equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep™ 3.0 sleep monitoring technology and a thin and lightweight design, the HUAWEI Band 8 is comfortable to wear, especially at night.





Each model is a testament to HUAWEI’s dedication to innovation, quality, and user experience. The HUAWEI WATCH GT3 SE and the HUAWEI Band 8 are now available online. The HUAWEI WATCH 4 and HUAWEI WATCH Fit SE will be available from 1 August 2023. To purchase your smart HUAWEI wearable visit the HUAWEI online store or for more information about these remarkable HUAWEI wearables click here now.