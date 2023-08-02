HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE unveiled: A strong entry to a science-based sport and health management experience

With a design inspired by sports cars, it’s the perfect blend of style and substance

HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (BG) has unveiled the latest smartwatch in the HUAWEI WATCH series, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE. Delivering a cutting-edge entry-level smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE embodies the needs of urban explorers, sport, health and fitness enthusiasts.

The revolutionary HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is a true game-changer in the world of smart wearables. Users can experience the freedom of lasting longer between charges with its large-capacity battery and ingenious smart power-saving algorithms. Packed with a two-week battery life, science-based workouts, and advanced health monitoring, it sets a new standard for smart wearables.

An enhanced battery architecture with 14 days battery life

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is a powerhouse in a sleek design. Its large-capacity battery and smart power-saving algorithm will keep you going for an impressive two weeks without the need for frequent charging.

Users can embrace real-time health tracking, music playback, and a range of smart features without any inconvenience. The smart power-saving algorithm 2.0 dynamically optimises power usage based on your activities, ensuring top-notch performance without compromising on battery life. The smartwatch also supports wireless charging. Plus, you can even reverse charge using a HUAWEI phone, meaning you can free yourself from carrying a charger.

Beyond its incredible functionality, the WATCH GT 3 SE boasts a futuristic look that has been inspired by sports cars. With clean lines and contours, it’s a perfect blend of style and substance. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display sits atop a lightweight 35.6g body made of durable reinforced polymer, ensuring a comfortable fit for all-day wear.

A reliable companion to safeguard your health

Experience a combination of health and technology with HUAWEI Health and the HUAWEI GT 3 SE WATCH. HUAWEI Health is a robust app designed to monitor your overall wellbeing while working with the HUAWEI GT 3 SE to take health tracking to the next level.

Users can sync the watch with the HUAWEI Health App to gain access to a wealth of health data at their fingertips. From heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to stress level assessments, you’ll have a comprehensive overview of your health in real-time, working seamlessly with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Aiding in health monitoring, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE provides accurate readings of the user’s overall vitals. Through self-developed HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+, HUAWEI TruSleep™ 3.0 and other Tru-series health monitoring technology, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE supports all-round health monitoring that tracks heart rate, sleep, SpO 2 , stress, and menstrual cycle.

Providing accurate heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+ has an increased data capacity with reduced signal loss rate. With a powerful anti-interference and noise reduction design, HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+ can better cope with motion noise and further improve the accuracy of heart rate measurement when working out.

The HUAWEI TruSleep™ 3.0 is another part of the HUAWEI Tru-series which uses industry leading technology based on infrared light to monitor sleep. It has an improved accuracy at over 10% in sleep tracking with automatic detection of the user’s duration of sleep. It also presents a comprehensive sleep architecture, including light sleep, deep sleep, REM and awake, by analysing multiple physiological parameters based on body movement, heart rate and HRV.

The HUAWEI TruSleep™ 3.0, via the HUAWEI Health App,also supports sleep talk recording and snore tracking to provide users with useful insights on their sleep habits. With the improved sleep detection, the algorithm can more accurately recognise the sleeping state of the user, as well as improve the monitoring accuracy during naps.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, attending a special occasion, or embarking on life-changing adventures, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is your ideal companion. Experience the future of smart wearables today, with its high-level health and fitness features, an ultra-light design, smart interactions, and robust battery life, raising the bar for wearable comfort and performance.

For more details on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE, visit the HUAWEI online store.