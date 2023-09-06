Advancing Knowledge NPC’S Mini-Conventions: Celebrating Women in Mathematics

The project allows girl learners to interact with successful role models who utilise maths in their careers

This project, which formed part of celebrating women’s month, emanates from needs assessment research conducted by Advancing Knowledge NPC’s Director, Professor Shaheed Hartley. The outcomes of the research highlighted, among others, that (1) there is a need to expose girl learners to the plethora of careers available to them, (2) many girl learners tend to shy away from pure mathematics and opt for other perceived “softer” options, and (3) many girl learners are unaware of the important role that mathematics play in various current and future careers. This project was developed to address these research findings by creating a platform where girl learners could obtain information directly from sources who have gone through various pathways toward a successful career.

This project was started in 2007 and has been implemented for the past 14 years (2007-2019, 2022) with the exception of the Covid years. The project is conducted during women’s month (August) and has proved so successful that sometimes two, and even three mini-conventions were implemented during August to accommodate the demand from schools.

This exciting project is aimed at providing girl learners with mathematics as a key school subject an opportunity to directly interact with female role models who have successfully used mathematics in their area of expertise.

A total of 25 schools from the surrounding Cape Flats areas are invited to send three of their Grade 11 girl learners with pure mathematics as subject and one mathematics female teacher. The event has been hosted at the Capetonian Hotel in Cape Town that has been a partner on the project for the past 14 years.

At this venue learners are addressed in cinema style by female role models who hail from historically disadvantaged areas and who have been successful in their careers using mathematics in one form or another. They highlight how mathematics as a subject played a crucial role in their success, both directly and indirectly. The following are some of the careers and occupations of role models who served to encourage and motivate the Grade 11 girls to continue to work hard in pure mathematics: actuarial science, education, mathematics, chemical sciences, physical sciences, medical sciences, nuclear physics, geosciences, chartered accounting, pilots, astronomy, biotechnology, civil and mechanical engineering, government departments, university academics, corporate and private organisations and CEOs of companies.

Women in Mathematics Mini-convention 2023

Due to the demand for the event from schools over the past years, Advancing Knowledge NPC hosted two mini-conventions in 2023. The annual Women in Mathematics Mini-convention forms part of AK NPC’s celebration of women during the month of August and serves to highlight the importance of mathematics as a learning area. The first mini-convention held on 23 August was funded by the Albert Wessels Trust and Garden Cities Archway Foundation; the mini-convention on 30 August 2023 was funded by Afrocentric Health.

A total of 50 schools (25 at each mini-convention) from across the Cape Flats attended the events with each school represented by three Grade 11 girl learners and a female mathematics teacher. They were addressed by selected female role models who have successfully incorporated mathematics in their careers. The role models motivated, encouraged and challenged the participants through personal stories of their school, university and career development from contexts with which many of the girls could identify.

The overriding theme was one of encouragement to continue to apply themselves in mathematics to reach the similar levels of achievement of the role models and through sheer hard work, discipline and determination one rises above your circumstances and shapes your own destiny.

The role models who spoke at the mini-convention on 23 August were Fazlin Orrie (Chartered Accounting, Essilor Luxottica), Dr Natasha Ross (Chemistry, UWC), Dr Ronalda Benjamin (Mathematics, SU), Dr Mandy Carolissen (GeoScience, UWC) and Professor Gasnat Shaboodien (Cardiovascular Genetics, UCT). On 30 August they were Dr Nasiema Allie (Immunology, MRC), Professor Lindiwe Khotseng (Chemical Science, UWC), Sisipho Mjodo (Chartered Accounting, PWC), Dr Daphney Bucher (Nuclear Physics, UCT), and Dr Washiela Fish (Mathematics).

The girls participated in the proceedings by presenting poems with a strong Women’s Day theme. They also used the opportunity during question time and the refreshment breaks to interact with the role models and to ask their burning questions about various careers. Lunch time was a huge success because not only was everyone treated with a buffet of delicious food, but they could chat with the role models who were seated between them.

For support and further information of this project and others conducted by Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company, you are welcome to contact Professor Shaheed Hartley at [email protected], or visit www.skatt.co.za