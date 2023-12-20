HONOR Technologies Africa gifts devices to Siyafunda CTC for digital skills and enterprise development

‘Access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a fundamental right’

HONOR Technologies Africa proudly gifted R245 000 worth of devices to Siyafunda Community Technology Centre in a handover ceremony this Tuesday. This consignment included units of HONOR’s latest offering, the Pad X9, which boasts an 11.5-inch, 5:3, 1200 x 2000-pixel display, a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a six-speaker system.

HONOR’s Zhou Lefeng said this about the contribution: “We believe that access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a necessity, a fundamental right that should be available to everyone irrespective of their socioeconomic status.” He expressed confidence that this will empower Siyafunda’s students as they can “access online education, seek job opportunities, and improve their lives”.

Siyafunda CTC uses such contributions to remove the large cost factor associated with technology adoption, particularly in educational settings. Similar logic was shared by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies when it invited HONOR, among other tech companies, to participate in its Back To School 2024 program by contributing resources into a resource pool. This was Lefeng’s response to the invitation: “We are committed to being a catalyst for empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth, providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions to enhance communication infrastructure across the country.”

While the invite by the department and the donation to Siyafunda happened independently of each other, HONOR saw a trend emerge in which “trillaborations” involving government, non-profit companies like Siyafunda CTC and private technology companies like itself can be iterated to optimise corporate-social investments. HONOR’s envisions its partnership with Siyafunda CTC as a model and feeder for future collaborations with government ministries and other community stakeholders. As HONOR’s Government Relations’ Manager Slindokuhle Mbuyisa put it: “The combination of resources around a shared vision will take design, negotiation and trade-offs.”

The Siyafunda bestowal was the latest in a series of similar contributions by HONOR to various recipients:

A donation of R326 800 for skills development;

A building ownership donation valued at R3.8 million to a black-owned media agency

The opportunity for 18 young people to enter the workforce through the Youth Employment Service (YES) Initiative.

