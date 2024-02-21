TCL Electronics shares four reasons why your next TV should be a Mini LED TV

Mini LED technology redefines the standard for brightness in LED LCD screens – And it’s cheaper

TCL Electronics, a global leader in television manufacturing and innovation, is pioneering the future of home entertainment with its advanced Mini LED television technologies. In the ever-evolving landscape of television technology, selecting the perfect TV can be a daunting task. However, for those who seek the next level in home entertainment, TCL unpacks four reasons why Mini LED TVs are the superior choice for your next television purchase.

Unparalleled brightness for optimal viewing in any lighting condition

Mini LED technology redefines the standard for brightness in LED LCD screens, outshining traditional OLED TVs. This superior brightness is a game-changer for viewing content in bright environments, ensuring vibrant and vivid images that remain clear and engaging, no matter the quality of the ambient light. Whether it’s a sunny day or a brightly lit room, a Mini LED TV ensures your viewing experience remains uncompromised.

Wider and more accurate range of colours

Mini LED TVs stand out by providing a more extensive range of precise colours, thanks to their enhanced brightness capabilities. This feature enhances the viewing experience, creating a more immersive and lifelike presentation of content, with vibrant colours that truly bring it to life.

Exceptional contrast with local dimming zones

Mini LED technology employs local dimming zones, allowing for precise backlight control. This results in exceptional contrast levels, with deeper blacks and brighter whites compared to traditional displays. The numerous local dimming zones amplify the panel’s ability to manage overall contrast and picture quality. As the backlight panel’s light passes through the LCD layer, referred to as the Quantum Dot layer, colour is applied to the display. The combination of brightness and contrast control from the back panel, coupled with colour application from the LCD layer, results in a vivid and extensive range of colours.

Reduced risk of image retention without compromising on price

A notable drawback of OLED technology is its susceptibility to image retention, which can be a concern for gamers or anyone who frequently watches content with static elements. Mini LED TVs address this issue head-on, significantly reducing the risk of burn-in, making them a more durable option for all types of content consumption. Furthermore, Mini LED TVs come at a more attractive price point than OLED, offering exceptional value without sacrificing performance.

Why you should opt for a Mini LED over an OLED TV

While OLED TVs boast impressive picture quality with their infinite contrast ratios and individually lit pixels, they do come with certain drawbacks. Mini LED technology frequently provides viewers with an enhanced experience, thanks to its ground-breaking technology. It sets a new benchmark for brightness in LED LCD screens, surpassing traditional OLED TVs. Additionally, as OLED TVs struggle with brightness, they compromise their colour reproduction and are prone to image retention — a concern for gamers or those who regularly watch content with static elements. This problem can result in lingering ghost images on the screen, affecting the overall viewing experience.

Additionally, OLED TVs tend to be more expensive than alternative technologies, limiting their accessibility for budget-conscious consumers. Another consideration is the gradual degradation of the blue OLED pixels over time, resulting in a shorter lifespan compared to other display technologies. Finally, OLED TVs may not achieve the same peak brightness levels as some competing technologies, which can impact their performance in brightly lit environments. While OLED technology undeniably offers stunning visuals, these features highlight important considerations for consumers weighing their options in the ever-evolving landscape of television technology.

Mini LED TVs not only match but exceed the performance of OLED in many aspects, from their superior brightness and colour accuracy to their exceptional contrast and reduced risk of image retention. This makes them the ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment experience.

As the industry moves forward, Mini LED technology stands out as the smart choice for your next TV. Offering a blend of advanced features, durability, and value, TCL is setting a new benchmark for what consumers can expect from their home entertainment systems.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally with 22 manufacturing facilities and over 90 000 employees around the globe. According to OMDIA, TCL has been ranked the number one bestselling Android TV and the number two LCD global brand in terms of sales volume consecutively in 2019, 2020 and 2021. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products. After spending 40 years at the forefront of consumer technology, TCL has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, raising the bar across our industry, and proudly pioneering new innovations. TCL introduced the world’s first big-screen QLED TV in 2014, pioneering quantum dot colour technology and more recently in 2019, TCL introduced the world’s first Mini-LED TV, raising the bar for depth, dimension and contrast.

