GreenCape wins Organisation of the Year at the 2023 Charge Awards

The Ethical Agency proudly celebrates GreenCape’s remarkable achievement in winning the esteemed Organisation of the Year award at the 2023 Charge Awards, recognising the world’s best sustainable energy brands. This accolade underscores GreenCape’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change within their community, a mission The Ethical Agency has been honoured to support through collaborative branding projects.

What are the Charge Awards?

The Charge Awards, the leading event for energy companies and forward-thinking marketing professionals, provides knowledge sharing, inspiration, and networking to transform sustainable energy initiatives into powerful brands. GreenCape’s triumph in clinching the Organisation of the Year title acknowledges their profound impact and influence in championing sustainability and green economy infrastructure solutions over the past year.

How does The Ethical Agency approach marketing in the digital landscape?

The Ethical Agency has been privileged to collaborate closely with GreenCape on numerous branding projects, including:

GreenCape’s own rebrand/brand refresh in 2021

Climate Change Champs initiative

Green Pitch Challenge

SA Plastic Pact campaign

Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency branding

Many other publication designs and other brand-related assets.

Our partnership with GreenCape extends beyond mere design and branding; it embodies a shared vision of fostering a thriving, prosperous Africa driven by sustainable practices and green economy principles. Through our collaborative efforts, we have crafted compelling brand narratives and marketing assets that resonate deeply with GreenCape’s audiences, empowering them to engage meaningfully with sustainability initiatives.

Dominique Carter, head of the digital marketing team at TEA, says: “At TEA, we’re proud to be a digital marketing agency that’s not only passionate about helping our clients grow their businesses, but also deeply committed to sustainability and ethical practices. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative solutions that drive results by truly understanding the needs and goals of our clients. We firmly believe that, with the right approach, business growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

How do they achieve that?

The Ethical Agency, a digital marketing agency based in Cape Town and Johannesburg, is an expert brand consulting, graphic design and web development agency. Their goal is to help grow and scale your business, provide digital solutions to problems you didn’t know you had, and to always under-promise and over-deliver.

Other digital marketing clients that The Ethical Agency services

The Ethical Agency provides a range of digital marketing services to a variety of clients, including The Presidential Climate Commission, The Presidential Youth Intervention, GreenCape, Water Integrity Network, Southern Hemisphere, Phoenix Group, The MBS Group, Ecolution Consulting, Bridges for Music, Just SA, White River Manor and African Impact Foundation.

The Ethical Agency congratulates GreenCape on this well-deserved recognition and remains committed to supporting its mission of advancing sustainability and green economy solutions for the betterment of society and the planet.

