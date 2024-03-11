HONOR dominates South African smartphone market, claims 24% share in Q4 2023

Its success is due to the popularity of the HONOR 90 Lite and HONOR X6 models

Global technology brand HONOR has emerged as the leading smartphone provider in South Africa for the fourth quarter of 2023, as per the latest data from research firm Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

With an impressive 24% market share during this period, HONOR has established itself as the fastest-growing brand, solidifying its position as a key player in the market, outpacing its competitors. The success can be attributed to the popularity of its HONOR 90 Lite and HONOR X6 models, which served as the primary drivers for the surge in shipment.

The research further highlights a significant 29% year-over-year (YoY) growth in smartphone shipments in South Africa for 2023, driven by robust shipments in the second half of the year and intensified competition among Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), alongside numerous promotional activities by major OEMs. Additionally, 5G shipments grew 31% YoY during this time, largely driven by HONOR.

The highly anticipated Honor Magic6 Pro will be launched soon in South Africa.

These achievements coincide with HONOR’s recent unveiling of its new AI-empowered all-scenario strategy, showcased through the global launch of the HONOR Magic6 Pro and the AI PC HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona this past week. During the event, the brand received a total of 45 awards from esteemed global media outlets such as Android Headlines, Android Police and Android Authority.

It is expected that HONOR will launch the highly anticipated HONOR Magic V2 and Magic6 Pro in South Africa soon.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/honorsouthafrica

INS: https://www.instagram.com/honorza/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/honorafrica

YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/honorsouthafrica