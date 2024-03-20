All is fair in love and finance

Not having that sometimes-uncomfortable conversation about money will catch up with you sooner or later in your relationship

Money conflict is one of the main reasons couples split up the world over. To avoid challenges that come with money matters, it is important for couples to align on finances early on. As part of the Momentum Science of Success campaign, influencer couple Danielle and her husband Juan-Pierre Steynvaardt gave insights and tools and how couples can work together to avoid financial conflict and propel to success by making well-informed decisions in the current ever-challenging financial economy.

Let’s talk about money

Talking about money is important and according to Danielle and Juan-Pierre; not having that sometimes-uncomfortable conversation about money will catch up with you sooner or later in your relationship. “The whole idea of money was different to both of us. I grew up very poor and she was in a privileged home. When I got my first pay cheque I just wanted to explore and buy everything my heart desires because I never had that,” said JP.

This will resonate with a number of individuals who come from previously disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have the skills or knowledge on how to handle their finances due to factors that include a lack of exposure to financial literacy.

Podcaster Timothy Maurice Webster with influencer couple Juan-Pierre and Danielle Steynvaardt.

Pre-conceived notions about money can have adverse effects on the health of your relationship, especially when these notions are based on one’s historical relationship or understanding of money.

Danielle stated that her and JP’s ideas about money didn’t come together, and had they spoken about it more it would have decreased some of the tension that had built up in their relationship at the onset of their union.

It’s better to be over prepared than to be overwhelmed

Having open conversations with your partner such as working on a budget together, disclosing any debts and planning are the key ingredients that will help you better prepare in situations where unforeseen circumstances may arise.

Danielle and JP unexpectedly faced in their eleven-year marriage the inability to naturally conceive. Not only did this experience take a toll on their marriage, but it dented their finances as well.

“It was an actual burden because you make decisions based on emotion. So, you know, you hear about this amazing doctor in Sandton and you just throw money at it and you literally don’t care if you go into debt. It was a big goal for us to have the proverbial perfect family and now it can’t happen. So, yeah, it was really difficult,” explained JP.

Over preparing for unforeseen circumstances such as this may not take away the physical and emotional toll that comes with infertility, but the financial strain that resulted from attempting to conceive can be reduced by having reserves for such situations.

Three-and-a-half years later, the Steynvaardt family unit is stronger than ever. They place immense importance on prioritising what’s important to them, and on taking decisions today that will ensure a more secure future for themselves and Zinzi, their adopted child.

Through its digital series, Momentum is shining a light on the challenges faced by everyday individuals and in doing so it has placed a spotlight on the importance of transparency and understanding your finances, particularly in the current economic climate.

