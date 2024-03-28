MultiChoice accepts Localisation Certificate at 12th Proudly South African Localisation Dinner

The certificate underscores its steadfast dedication to supporting and amplifying local content, talent and industries

MultiChoice is pleased to announce its acceptance of a Localisation Certificate at the 12th Annual Proudly South African Localisation Dinner, held on Tuesday 26 March 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre. The event featured a keynote address by the Minister of Trade and Industry of South Africa, Ebrahim Patel.

Hosted by Proudly South African, the Localisation Dinner is a significant platform for recognising companies that exemplify a strong commitment to increasing local procurement within their supply chains. MultiChoice’s acceptance of the certificate underscores its steadfast dedication to supporting and amplifying local content, talent and industries.

The Localisation Dinner convened a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including small to medium-sized businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs, government entities and major corporations. The event underscored the pivotal role of public procurement in driving economic growth and fostering the prioritisation of locally manufactured goods and services.

Just a month ago, MultiChoice was selected as the recipient of the prestigious Ubuntu Award in the Economic Diplomacy in Africa category, an esteemed recognition bestowed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. MultiChoice’s receipt of the Localisation Certificate further reflects its pivotal role in promoting and championing local content and talent across its platforms, including DStv and Showmax. The company remains steadfast in its mission to showcase and elevate South African stories, voices and creativity, while providing a global platform for local talent to shine.

As a proudly South African entity, MultiChoice remains deeply committed to contributing to the growth and prosperity of our local industries. This certificate serves as a testament to our ongoing efforts to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of South African content and talent. We extend our gratitude to Proudly South African for this honour, which further motivates us to continue our mission of promoting and supporting local excellence.