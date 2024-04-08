Announcement of the official venue and date for the upcoming 4th annual South African Social Media Awards

The SASMAs celebrates top brands, influencers and agencies using digital tools for content creation

The SASMAs is happy to announce the date for its 4th annual Social Media Awards.

The event will take place on Saturday 23 November 2024 at 5pm in the Focus Rooms, Sandton, Johannesburg.

The social media awards cater for brands, influencers and agencies using digital tools for content creation. The event is hosted in partnership with the Mail & Guardian, MKIVA Accountants & Auditors, BluecloudAI and UrbanSense App, Mbono Media House, VINTAGE Energy, Millennial Mindset Media and other key partners.

This prestigious event will roll out the red carpet for top content creators, influencers, brands and agencies in the digital tools sector.

The 4th SASMA awards comprises 30 categories, which include: Beauty Influencer, Fashion Influencer, Food Influencer, Travel/Leisure Influencer, Sport Personality of the Year, Automotive Influencer, Fitness Influencer, Photographer of the Year, Popular Content Across All Social Media Platforms, Popular South

Africa Song on Social Media, Best Vlogger, Popular Hashtag, Journalist of the Year, Popular Radio Show/Program on Social Media, Most Recognized Business, Motivational Speaker of the Year, Activist of the Year, Best Emerging Brand, Charity Campaign of the Year, Brand Campaign of the Year, Personality of the Year, Agency of the Year, African Star of the Year, Southern Africa Social Media Influencer of the Year and Kid Influencer.

Nominations for the 2024 awards open on 2 May 2024.

SASMA extends an invitation to all media houses, journalists and content creators to a media launch, to be held on 2 May 2024 at 12 pm. The Johannesburg venue is still to be confirmed.

For RSVPs, kindly send your details to: [email protected]

#SASMA2024