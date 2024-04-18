Art Trader and RED! the gallery present an exclusive auction event in Cape Town

Brace yourselves for an evening of cultural immersion as the collaboration hosts an unparalleled art auction extravaganza

David Endean and Lisa King extend a cordial invitation to art enthusiasts far and wide to join them for an unforgettable soirée on Thursday, 25 April at 6 PM, RED! the gallery, 76 Wale Street, Cape Town.

Prepare to be fascinated by an eclectic collection of wonderful art pieces ranging from captivating paintings to awe-inspiring sculptures, meticulously curated to ignite your imagination and awaken your senses.

But here’s the twist: anticipation meets opportunity as eager collectors are granted exclusive access to coveted pieces ahead of the live auction. Dive into the excitement by perusing the auction catalogue and seize the chance to acquire stunning artworks at an incredible 50% discount, a gesture of gratitude from Art Trader and RED! the gallery to their discerning clientele.

No artful soirée would be complete without tantalising refreshments. Indulge in a fabulous glass of wine and savour delectable canapés as you immerse yourself in a symphony of visual delights.

Mark your calendars, clear your schedules, and prepare for an evening where passion meets precision, and beauty finds its admirers. Join us on 25 April for an unforgettable celebration of artistry and inspiration.

RSVP details:

To reserve your seat among fellow art aficionados, kindly RSVP to David at [email protected] or Lisa at [email protected]

About Art Trader:

Art Trader is a prominent art gallery and platform that empowers clients to take control of their art transactions. With over 20 years of expertise, Lisa King leverages her extensive relationships with collectors, galleries and interior designers to provide clients with a unique and personalised art-selling experience. Art Trader’s innovative platform revolutionises the art experience, offering seamless solutions for selling and acquiring art. For more information, please visit their website at www.artrader.co.za.