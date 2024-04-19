Huawei continues to shape the future of connectivity at the JHB Commercial Summit

The summit aroused the usual excitement invoked by Huawei’s advanced technology and innovation

Our society is entering the intelligent era. Digital and intelligent technologies, such as connectivity, cloud and AI have become not only fundamental to daily operations, but also key to capitalising on opportunities and ensuring sustained growth.

Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology, remains dedicated to enabling industries by seamlessly integrating these technologies with industry scenarios, and collaborating with partners to foster mutually beneficial ecosystems for sustainable social development.

After a very successful East London Huawei Commercial Summit held at the East London International Convention Centre on 4 April, the company hosted another successful exclusive Commercial Summit in Johannesburg at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton on 9 April.

The event, hosted by Huawei Enterprise South Africa, was attended by more than 100 guests and industry leaders who witnessed Huawei’s commitment to shaping a smarter future through seamless integration of connectivity, cloud and AI technologies.

The programme commenced with a presentation by Vincent Liu, Director of Commercial and Distribution Business, South Africa Enterprise Business, who presented on Commercial GTM Strategy Introduction. He revealed that Huawei has been moving towards a strategy of selling its products exclusively through partners. Currently the strategy is 98% operational, with more than 1 000 registered partners. Furthermore, the strategy will also entail cooperating with eight types of partners to build an ICT Ecosystem. These partners include:

Distributors Resellers Registered sales partners Distribution partners Consulting and planning partners Solution development partners Service partners Business operation partners.

Next on the programme was Huawei IP Product Manager, South Africa Enterprise Business, Tshepang Nkgage, who presented on the Commercial Product Portfolio. She elaborated on the Huawei Data Communication Network Solution Portfolio that includes Campus Network, Wide Area Network and Data Centre Network. Next she spoke on how the Huawei IT Network is boosting digital productivity with CloudCampus 3.0 and how the fully-wireless, intelligent Cloud Campus network inspires digital innovation, with the cloud management resulting in 50% OPEX savings and the fully wireless networking resulting in 40% higher productivity levels.

Jacques Visagie, CTO, Commercial Division Enterprise Business, presented the company’s Commercial Smart Vertical Scenarios, which includes Smart Education, Smart Branch, Smart Retail and Smart Manufacturing and how these lead to cost-effectiveness, serviceability, openness and diversity in installation.

Tanki Lebatla, Huawei eKit Account Manager, South Africa Enterprise Business, delved into an enlightening discussion on commercial and distribution business strategies. He shared details about the HUAWEI eKit that helps partners expand the SME market with policies, products, IT platforms and brands. He also elaborated on how the HUAWEI eKit builds on the company’s technology and experience for diverse products and solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of SMEs, and how it is easy to buy and sell, easy to install and maintain and easy to learn and use.

Edgar Wang, IP Product Manager, South Africa Enterprise Business, came up next to talk about the Huawei eKit Datacom SME New Products and Scenario-based Solutions. He explained how the HUAWEI eKit SME network products have a sleek appearance and are high quality, and elaborated on some of their features including excellent performance (1.5X the industry forwarding rate), enhanced stacking (2x the network stability), perpetual PoE, continuous power supply during device restart and smart antennas with a 20% longer coverage.

The programme was rounded off with a Huawei eKit Demonstration presented by Huawei IP Product Manager, South Africa Enterprise Business, TerryAnne Fredericks.

Overall, the Johannesburg Huawei Commercial Summit was a resounding success, fostering collaboration, innovation and meaningful connections. The eager interaction between the guests and speakers highlighted the type of excitement invoked by Huawei’s technology and innovation.

Filled with insights and networking opportunities, the event had the audience fully engaged as they were taken through a journey into the forefront of technological advancement and its impact on the future.