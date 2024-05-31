Overnutrition can lead to obesity

Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality, says fast food like fizzy drinks, chips, chicken nuggets and sausages contain high amounts of saturated fat, salt and sugar, which can be bad for your health.

Let’s talk about overnutrition and the role of ultra-processed foods (UPFs)

When we hear the word malnutrition, the general view is that it means not eating enough. But malnutrition is any imbalance in food intake, which includes overnutrition that leads to being overweight or obese. So, malnutrition is both deficiencies of nutrients and energy (undernutrition) and excess (leading to fat accumulation) that affect our overall health and wellbeing. The only way to achieve the recommended nutrition levels is to eat a balanced diet that gives us the correct amounts of energy and nutrients we need.

Overnutrition has many different causes – ultra-processed foods are one

“Overweight and obesity can be the result of unhealthy eating habits and a lack of physical activity, but there are other factors to consider,” says Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality.

Cost, taste and accessibility : Nutritious foods can be expensive, and high-sugar and high-fat foods often taste better and are more accessible than healthier options.

: Nutritious foods can be expensive, and high-sugar and high-fat foods often taste better and are more accessible than healthier options. Time, tools, and knowledge : Preparing nutritious meals requires time, cooking implements and knowledge about balanced diets. Sometimes, what people believe is healthy may not align with evidence-based guidelines.

: Preparing nutritious meals requires time, cooking implements and knowledge about balanced diets. Sometimes, what people believe is healthy may not align with evidence-based guidelines. Early childhood habits : Eating habits established during childhood can influence weight later in life.

: Eating habits established during childhood can influence weight later in life. Environmental effects: Environmental factors significantly impact our ability to make responsible decisions about diet and exercise. For instance, an environment that promotes long hours of screen time or easy access to calorie-dense foods contributes to overnutrition.

Dr Mabunda says: “One area where food education can make a big difference is around ultra-processed foods (UPFs). These foods are usually high in added salt, sugar and fat, but low in vitamins and fibre, which all impact our health.”

Globally, the consumption of UPFs increased in the last few decades to now make up 50% to 60% of our daily energy intake. In South Africa, a recent study found that UPFs made up 39.4% of the daily diets of low-income groups.

Why are ultra-processed foods (UPFs) a health risk?

Some food processing is good for our health. For example, cooking meat and pasteurising milk can help prevent foodborne diseases. But UPFs, which include carbonated cooldrinks, chips, chicken nuggets and sausages, have a higher energy density compared with fresh or minimally processed foods. They have more calories, and you can take in more energy than you may need, which leads to weight gain. A diet with large amounts of UPFs also mean you eat less of the food groups that are healthy and contain fibre, and you absorb a lot of saturated fat, salt and sugar, which can be detrimental to health.

Tips for the best nutrition and a UPF-free plate

Cooking from scratch using minimally processed foods can help you eat nutrient-dense meals that are not too high in energy.

Switch UPFs for healthy options, by saying:

No to flavoured yoghurts with added sugar or sweeteners. Yes to plain yoghurt with chopped fresh, frozen or dried fruit.

No to readymade sauces or meals. Yes, to home-cooked foods in larger amounts to freeze extra portions.

No to sugary, low-fibre breakfast cereals. Yes, to cooked porridge with fruit and nuts.

No to biscuits. Yes, to unsalted nuts with your afternoon cuppa.

“Addressing overnutrition involves not only individual choices but also creating an environment that supports healthier lifestyles. Awareness, education, and community initiatives around healthier eating habits can play a crucial role in combating obesity,” says Dr Mabunda.