Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Partner Content
/ 4 July 2024

Discover the heart of Soweto with BOOK IBHONI’S fun-filled Bicycle Tour!

By
Photo 2024 07 02 16 51 55 2

Two for the price of one

Explore historical landmarks and immerse yourself in a vibrant culture. We’ll treat you to a delicious meal and beer tasting to complete the experience. 

Join us for a memorable journey that celebrates the spirit of Soweto in the most exciting and refreshing way!

To celebrate the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans feature, BOOK IBHONI is offering a two for the price of one deal (R600 for two people), valid for the months of July and August.

The offer includes: 

  • A tour guide
  • A bicycle and helmet
  • A kota (street burger) for lunch, and
  • Beer tasting
Photo 2024 07 02 16 51 55 1 1

Meeting point:

7346 Kumalo street, Orlando West, Soweto. (On Uber & GoogleMaps it’s BOOK IBHONI).

There is safe parking if you are driving.

For bookings and enquiries call or WhatsApp 082 928 0543

[email protected]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,