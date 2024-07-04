Discover the heart of Soweto with BOOK IBHONI’S fun-filled Bicycle Tour!

Two for the price of one

Explore historical landmarks and immerse yourself in a vibrant culture. We’ll treat you to a delicious meal and beer tasting to complete the experience.

Join us for a memorable journey that celebrates the spirit of Soweto in the most exciting and refreshing way!

To celebrate the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans feature, BOOK IBHONI is offering a two for the price of one deal (R600 for two people), valid for the months of July and August.

The offer includes:

A tour guide

A bicycle and helmet

A kota (street burger) for lunch, and

Beer tasting

Meeting point:

7346 Kumalo street, Orlando West, Soweto. (On Uber & GoogleMaps it’s BOOK IBHONI).

There is safe parking if you are driving.

For bookings and enquiries call or WhatsApp 082 928 0543

[email protected]