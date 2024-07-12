The maths masters

Dr Lynn Bowie, Director of Mathematics at OLICO Maths Education.

OLICO makes maths accessible, meaningful and enjoyable

OLICO Maths Education is driven by a singular vision — to unlock the mathematical potential of learners across the country. “A quality pass in school mathematics opens doors,” explains Dr Lynn Bowie, Director of Mathematics. “And every learner in South Africa should have access to an education that enables them to make sense of and succeed in mathematics.”

After starting with just 22 learners in Diepsloot, the organisation today supports over 5 000 learners directly and reaches an additional 20 000 through partnerships. For the past five years, OLICO learners have consistently scored in the top 20% of matric maths performers. One of its main feeder schools in Diepsloot has risen from ranking 231 out of 289 Quintile 1-3 schools in Gauteng to consistently ranking in the top 10, and sometimes even claims the top spot.

Bowie says at initial intake, learners average 25-35% for maths, but “last year, OLICO learners achieved a 97% matric pass rate and 92% pure mathematics pass rate; and our matric group achieved a maths average of 62% compared to their schools’ average of 32%”.

It’s not just about the numbers: “When more than 300 parents and children gather on a Saturday morning for a Family Maths Day in Diepsloot … seeing the delight on the children’s faces as they show their parents how to play their favourite maths games … these moments are priceless.”

OLICO’s approach is rooted in addressing the significant learning backlogs many students face. “Learners often experience maths as a disconnected and incoherent series of rules, tricks and shortcuts,” she says. As a result, they lack a basic understanding of how topic areas relate to one another — or even if there is meant to be a sensible connection.

“If we don’t support learners to succeed in school mathematics, we not only limit their opportunities, but we also limit the pool from which the scientific community can draw for their work,” she cautions.

OLICO’s solution? A sense-making and confidence-building approach that makes maths accessible, meaningful, and enjoyable — the impact of which extends beyond the classroom. The organisation creates a cycle of positive change: 10% of its current staff are ex-beneficiaries who are now sharing their knowledge.

Bowie says receiving the NSTF-South32 NGO Award recognises the hard work and commitment of the inspirational young staff, who go above and beyond in motivating OLICO learners to ensure that they have a safe and supportive space in which to learn.