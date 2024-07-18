The Number Series evolution is setting new standards in the smartphone industry

From innovative vlogging solutions to studio-quality portraits with the HONOR 200 Series

The evolution of HONOR’s Number Series smartphones is a testament to relentless innovation, and a commitment to revolutionising photography and vlogging for users around the globe. Crafted for the young, fashion-forward generation that thrives on content creation, this series meets the creative demands of today’s video and photo enthusiasts perfectly.

With the highly anticipated launch of the HONOR 200 Series in South Africa, featuring a groundbreaking Triple 50MP Studio-level AI Portrait Camera and the sophisticated HONOR AI Portrait Engine, HONOR is set to redefine smartphone portrait photography. But the journey to this pinnacle of innovation began years ago.

Introducing the HONOR 200 Series: a leap forward in portrait photography



The HONOR 200 Series, the latest iteration to the iconic series, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its Triple 50MP Studio-level AI Portrait Camera and HONOR AI Portrait Engine. These models integrate cutting-edge AI technologies and advanced hardware to deliver studio-quality portraits directly from a smartphone.

The AI Portrait Engine, co-developed with the renowned Studio Harcourt, enhances portraits with precise AI Light and Shadow Enhancement. By analysing over 1 000 lighting scenarios and leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the HONOR 200 Series captures detailed facial features and creates dramatic light and shadow interplay for stunning portraits.

The HONOR 200 Series introduces three new Harcourt portrait modes — Vibrant, Colour, and Classic — each tailored to different aesthetic preferences and lighting conditions. From lively, vibrant portraits to nostalgic black-and-white compositions, these modes offer users unprecedented creative flexibility.

In terms of hardware, the HONOR 200 Series boasts a 50MP Main Portrait Camera, a 50MP Telephoto Camera with advanced light-sensing capabilities, and a 50MP Selfie Camera. The AI-enhanced Night Portrait Mode excels in low-light conditions, balancing ambient lighting to highlight facial details while preserving the atmospheric glow of nighttime scenes.

Pioneering vlogging capabilities



In 2021, HONOR embarked on a new path with a vision to become a premium technology brand enhancing user experiences. The HONOR 50, their first smartphone designed specifically for vlogging, marked a significant milestone. Equipped with advanced camera features, intelligent upgrades and cutting-edge technology at a competitive price, the HONOR 50 captivated South African users.

This trailblazing device introduced a 108MP Vlog Camera, a 32MP Selfie Camera, and a Bokeh Camera with AI Wide-angle Selfie. It offered innovative video recording modes such as dual-view recording, Picture-in-Picture, Fast-Motion, and Slow-Motion. These features empowered users to create engaging content effortlessly, making vlogging more accessible and enjoyable.

Building on this success, the HONOR 70 enhanced the vlogging experience with its Solo Cut Vlog Mode. This innovative feature solved a common vlogging challenge: capturing group videos while spotlighting specific individuals. Powered by advanced Person Re-Identification and Autofocus Tracking Technologies, it ensured seamless, professional-looking vlogs.

Setting new standards with the HONOR 90

The HONOR 90, launched in 2023, set a new benchmark with its AI Vlog Master capabilities. This model introduced AI Video Recommendation, which simplified video recording by analysing scenes and suggesting the best video mode. AI Instant Movie enabled users to create polished 15-second clips effortlessly, complete with customizable soundtracks and enhanced visual effects.

The HONOR 90’s AI Noise Reduction technology delivered clear, professional-grade audio by filtering out background noise during vlogging sessions. Combined with AI Sharpening and Always-on HDR Effect, it ensured every video captured vibrant colours and sharp details, even in challenging lighting conditions.

In 2023, the HONOR 90 Series was instrumental in making HONOR the fastest-growing smartphone brand in South Africa. By the end of the year, HONOR’s sales surged by 600% compared to 2022, with a staggering 788% increase over the HONOR 70. This dramatic growth reflects the strong appeal of the HONOR 90 Series to South African consumers and underscores the enduring impact of the Number Series.

HONOR’s Number Series smartphones have consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in smartphone photography and vlogging. With each new generation, HONOR introduces features that simplify content creation while delivering professional-grade results.

The imminent launch of the HONOR 200 Series reaffirms HONOR’s commitment to redefining smartphone photography. By combining industry-leading AI technologies with unparalleled photography expertise, HONOR is setting a new standard in the smartphone industry.

