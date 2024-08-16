McDonald’s South Africa’s Women in Conversation highlights progress and challenges in corporate spaces 

The event is a safe space for women to share their experiences and support one another

McDonald’s South Africa recently held its bi-annual Women in Conversation event, themed “Balancing Corporate Success and Mental Wellbeing.” The event focused on the complex relationship between achieving professional success and maintaining mental health.

Women in Conversation is held twice a year — in March and August — coinciding with International Women’s Month and South Africa’s Women’s Month. It has become a significant platform for addressing issues that impact women both within and outside the organisation. This edition specifically highlighted the persistent challenges women face in the workforce.

According to Stats SA, women in South Africa continue to face high levels of unemployment, underemployment, and lower workforce participation, largely due to disproportionate home responsibilities. This imbalance not only impacts their economic participation but also their overall wellbeing.

Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald’s South Africa.

Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald’s South Africa, highlighted the progress of women in the workplace, noting that the focus has shifted from the term “woman leaders” to recognising them as simply leaders. He pointed out that women now constitute 60% of McDonald’s South Africa’s workforce, showcasing their capabilities and potential.

Greg highlighted the role of leadership in unlocking wellbeing. “It starts with our leadership style. It requires a style of diversity, a style of inclusion, a style of caring, a style of ubuntu,” he said.

Maureen Mntonintshi, Chairperson of the South African chapter of McDonald’s Global Women’s Leadership Network, stressed the importance of events like Women in Conversation, which provide a safe space for women to share their experiences and support one another. She acknowledged the daily challenges women face, from career demands to family responsibilities, and the importance of collective effort in addressing these issues.

The event featured discussions on key themes such as mental health, career advancement, and the importance of vision and purpose in achieving personal and professional goals. One of the panellists was Victoria Moya, a McDonald’s Owner-Operator who joined the company in 2010. Victoria has grown a successful business that serves millions of customers each year and has contributed to McDonald’s strategic direction and policy development. She currently serves as a Treasurer of the National Leadership Council for South Africa and authored the book Resilience: Rediscover Yourself After Hardship. She shared her journey of balancing her demanding career with her personal life, emphasising resilience and the role of vision in overcoming challenges.

Zanele Mvelase, also a McDonald’s Owner-Operator running two stores in the Northwest area and serving on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa, shared her perspective on leadership and mental health. Zanele, who previously held the position of Group Head of Corporate Affairs at a financial institution, spoke about the challenges of transitioning from a corporate environment to entrepreneurship.

Nombuyiselo Kahla-Nthangase, founder and director of Sinoluvo Consulting, discussed her extensive experience in employee assistance programmes, including her work as a military social worker and her role in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the DRC. She emphasised the importance of addressing mental health issues, especially in high-stress environments, and highlighted the stigma that still surrounds mental health in many communities. She urged organisations to create safe spaces where employees can openly discuss their struggles without fear of judgement.

Portia Sibeko, a seasoned HR professional with 21 years of experience, 16 of which have been in leadership roles, also contributed to the discussion. Currently an HR Executive at United Pharmaceutical Distributors, Portia has a wealth of experience from various industries, including healthcare, banking and hospitality. She emphasised the critical role HR plays in supporting employees’ wellbeing and driving organisational success. Portia highlighted the need for organisations to not only implement wellness programmes but also to ensure they are accessible and effective in creating an inclusive and supportive work environment.

The event encouraged audience engagement, providing a platform for attendees to ask questions and share their own experiences. This open dialogue allowed for a diverse range of perspectives to be voiced, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by women

Women in Conversation once again demonstrated the power of dialogue and collective action in addressing the challenges faced by women.