Youth empowerment through the McDonald’s South Africa and CATHSSETA Skills Development Partnership

CEO of McDonald’s South Africa Greg Solomon delivers a compelling keynote address.

Valuable work experience is gained in the skills-driven training programme

McDonald’s South Africa (Yes, we’re lovin’ it) and CATHSSETA (Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sports Sector Education and Training Authority) hosted an inspiring, time-savvy conference about their Skills Development Partnership at “The Hamburger University”, one of only nine in the world McDonald’s training centres, located at the McD’s Head Office in Sandton (Johannesburg) on 13 August 2024.

The joint initiative aims to tackle the scourge of youth unemployment through the recruitment and training of local job seekers between 18-35 years old via workplace-learning (learnerships/entry-level jobs), at McDonald’s franchises around the country.

Over 1 646 youth are officially placed in the skills-driven training programme for 18 months, and a guaranteed stipend of R3 500 is paid to these workers excluding extra employee benefits from McDonald’s, should the trainee-employees wish to take shifts after learning periods daily. This allows trainees to earn disposal income which contributes significantly to the economy and their communities. The initial stipend was R2 500, and McDonald’s South Africa topped the figure by another R1 000.

This is an impressive win for the nation, as this skills development partnership actively reduces the staggering 60% youth unemployment rate, according to CATHSSETA CEO Marks Thibela. It is just the beginning as plans are underway for the first cohort to graduate in May-July 2025, and another intake will be announced then.

“Our 2030 vision is in action through skills initiatives like this, as it is a high impact programme where 80% absorption rate is estimated.” Thibela boasts that the recruited candidates also earn UIF and Disability Leave, among other worker benefits.

CEO of McDonald’s South Africa Greg Solomon gave a compelling keynote address: “Businesses and government need to collaborate to address youth unemployment crisis and skills shortages. We strive to eradicate these socioeconomic issues through three E’s: Education, Exposure and Experience.”

The trainee-workers are empowered with education to learn skills required at the workplace. In this context, they study how to operate a successful restaurant business at one of the top franchises in the country, and in the world (McDonald’s is currently ranked as the top employer as well).

The workers enrolled through this skills programme are exposed to the industry via working directly in the hospitality sector as cooks, assistant chefs and barristers, etc. Lastly, these young trainees acquire experience needed in the workplace to be valued human capital in the competitive world of business, as they have to compile a portfolio of evidence (WIL, also known as Work-Integrated Learning).

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, challenges the private sector to upskill South Africa’s youth.

This ensures that their theoretical and practical knowledge through the experience matches the skills required for a permanent job placement, or even a promotion up in the ranks of corporate SA — utilising their affiliation with McDonald’s as a start in their respective careers they carve.

“One of the key priorities is to skill young people. We therefore challenge the private sector to produce skills, as the government can’t be the only player,” said Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

He said that young people who are recruited into the programme must take the initiative to showcase their hospitality talents at World Skills, a global event that ranks restaurateurs and other sub-sectors associated with travel and dining. The event is scheduled to take place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 10-15 September 2024.

Thibela said that there is a budget of R7 million in funding for businesses in the hospitality sector to participate. “Young people should aspire to be job creators rather than job seekers.”

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Frans Mohlaba (from Tsakane, Soweto) shared his testimony that the workplace learning keeps him fulfilled, and that the stipend has improved his livelihood. Mohlaba brands himself as the next CEO of McDonald’s South Africa. Solomon commented: “Young people have big dreams, and they need to take small steps to get there.”