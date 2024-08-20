Understanding the commercial value of diversity is key to future success

Margaret Niendaber, chief operating officer, Standard Bank Group.

Diversity provides a broader perspective, vital for any organisation’s longevity and relevance

The concept of diversity brings together people from different backgrounds, cultures, perspectives and ways of thinking. This melting pot of experiences and perspectives encourages innovation and creativity. When people with diverse points of view work together, they can challenge assumptions, perceive opportunities from different perspectives and create novel concepts. The new approaches that emerge give businesses a competitive edge.

A diverse and inclusive society enriches everyone, fostering creativity, innovation and mutual respect. By understanding and accommodating different perspectives, we create a more equitable environment where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

Perhaps the first step is ensuring everyone feels welcomed and respected. Discussions about race, gender, ethnicity and other characteristics should not be mere checkboxes. Sometimes corporations meet diversity targets yet people leave due to an unsupportive environment that may cater predominantly to stereotypical needs.

Prioritising diversity and inclusion

The foundation of diversity lies in building trust – creating an environment where individuals feel empowered to express themselves freely. Understanding and valuing diverse perspectives ultimately cultivates a culture of trust and collaboration. Authentic diversity fosters an environment where different viewpoints and experiences are not just tolerated, but also encouraged.

“This diversity of thought often leads to more creative problem-solving. It’s through such an environment that people can begin to embrace a popular quote by Oscar Wilde, to “…be yourself; everyone else is taken.”

In celebrating Women’s Month and the broader global movement advocating for increased gender representation, it’s clear similar spaces must be created for other marginalised groups, including people with disabilities, youth and individuals from diverse religious backgrounds.

Prioritising inclusivity and diversity is imperative. As signatories to the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles, Standard Bank aligns with initiatives promoting women’s education, training, professional development and public reporting on gender equality progress.

Our commitment is evident with 41.5% women in senior leadership roles and majority female representation at middle and junior management and general staff levels. Our workforce’s diversity extends beyond gender equality. With employees from 81 nationalities, 98.2% of our staff outside South Africa are local nationals, reflecting our dedication to local representation. In South Africa and Namibia, we prioritise promoting historically disadvantaged individuals in line with Employment Equity requirements.

This inclusive atmosphere fosters better communication and collaboration. It’s no easy feat, especially for an organisation spanning 20 countries across Africa.

Numerous studies highlight the tangible benefits of embracing diversity, from enhanced financial performance to heightened innovation. By fostering such an environment, individuals can thrive and pave the way for a future where every voice is valued, regardless of gender, disability or age.

Embracing diversity isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic imperative for organisational success and societal progress. By dismantling barriers and championing inclusivity, we unlock the full potential of every individual, fostering a culture where diversity is celebrated, and all are empowered to thrive.

At Standard Bank, we’re committed to cultivating an environment where all individuals find belonging. It’s no easy feat, especially for an organisation spanning 20 African countries. It’s through such practices that we can truly drive Africa’s growth.

For more information, visit: https://www.standardbank.com/sbg/standard-bank-group/sustainable-impact/how-we-make-a-difference/diversity-and-inclusion

Margaret Nienaber is chief operating officer, Standard Bank Group