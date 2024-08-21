AI-powered visual wine guide debuts at 2024 Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction Showcase events

Just as Nedbank innovates in digital banking, so is wine appreciation being made more accessible

The 2024 Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) Auction Showcase events are set to revolutionise attendees’ wine-tasting experience by blending cutting-edge technology with the art and science of winemaking. Sponsored by Nedbank, the events will feature an innovative AI-powered visual tasting guide, bringing together the worlds of digital innovation, art and wine appreciation.

The showcase events will take place on 22 August in Cape Town at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, and on 28 August at the Nedbank Atrium in Johannesburg, and both offer wine enthusiasts the opportunity to sample some of South Africa’s most exclusive wines while experiencing a truly unique tasting journey.

“At Nedbank, we’re committed to using technology to enhance experiences across all aspects of life,” says Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank’s Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs. “Just as we’re innovating in digital banking to make financial services more accessible and enjoyable, these Nedbank-sponsored CWG Showcase events apply the same principle to wine appreciation, making wine appreciation more accessible and democratising the wine experience for all attendees.”

The AI-powered visual guides form the basis of this year’s “Art of Wine” theme. They allow attendees to understand and discuss wine on a deeper level, regardless of their prior knowledge. The concept is backed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology research, which shows that the brain processes visual information 60 000 times faster than text. Each showcased wine will be presented alongside an AI-generated artwork that serves as a visual tasting map, allowing attendees to instantly recognise and describe the wine’s flavour notes.

“Whether it’s the sharp taste of grapefruit in a sauvignon blanc or the rich fruitiness of a Stellenbosch pinotage, these visual guides will enable attendees to fully immerse themselves in the Art of Wine,” Nobanda explains. “It’s like having a wine expert right there with you, guiding your tasting experience.”

Beyond this innovative tasting experience, the annual CWG Auction and Showcase events serve a crucial purpose in supporting the development of the South African wine industry. All proceeds from the showcases go towards the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme, which provides opportunities for talented individuals from historically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue careers in winemaking.

“Nedbank’s support of the Protégé Programme is instrumental in nurturing a diverse and skilled new generation of winemakers,” Nobanda adds, “so we’re not just celebrating great wine — we’re investing in the future of South African winemaking.”

For event and ticket information, visit capewinemakersguild.com