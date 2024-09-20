Responsible playing on the rise in online casinos

Many are putting up information for players to understand when their gambling is getting out of hand

As more people can access casinos through their mobiles and computers, online gambling addiction seems to be on the rise. Could it be the ease of accessibility that’s causing the increase in addiction? As it becomes simpler to access favourite casinos from the palm of your hands, it’s important to demonstrate responsibility.

Technology is the main driver of the growth of online gambling. In simple terms, without technology, online casinos wouldn’t exist. Most online casinos have become accessible due to technology, resulting in a high number of people accessing casino sites. An example of an online casino where people enjoy placing a bet is Zamsino South Africa. Casinos like this are promoting responsible gambling by putting up as much information for players to understand when it’s getting out of hand.

As much as gambling is meant for enjoyment, some can take it a step further as it becomes an addiction.

What are Online Sites Doing About It?

Online casinos have introduced safe gambling tools that allow players to self-exclude if they feel their gambling addiction is getting out of hand. Players can ask to be totally banned from using the platform.

Here are more tools that players can use to keep themselves safe from losing more than they can handle while playing at an online casino:

Deposit Limits

With a deposit limit, a player sets the amount that they want to transfer for gambling.

Time Limits

Most casino sites allow players to limit the amount of time they spend in front of a screen.

Betting Limits

Gambling sites also allow players to place a limit on their bets. Here, they can restrict the amount of money they commit to wagering weekly, daily, or yearly.

Cooling Off Period

Depending on a gambling site, a player can set a cool-off period where they can exclude themselves temporarily.

Transaction History

As a player, it’s essential to review your transactions and find out how much you’re spending on gambling. It could be a reality check.

As much as the online casino industry is working hard to ensure players are safe from losing their prized possessions, some players find themselves going down the addiction hole. Here are a few stories to raise awareness of the type of losses a player could encounter if they fail to do what’s necessary when faced with a problem.

Heleen’s Story

Heleen says it all started with flickering images on her television when she saw an advertisement of the favourite title of many and she managed to find herself on one of South Africa’s online gambling sites, placing a bet to play the game that had hooked her through an ad. It took just three months for Heleen to find herself devoting every free moment she had to the game.

It got to an extent where she would sacrifice some sleep just to get an extra moment to touch base with her new best friend. She then started to use real money to play. She says she won initially, but as time went on, she realised she was losing more than winning.

She says the gambling addiction has cost her everything. Heleen says she started off by selling small items such as pots, her hairdryer and some jewellery. In some months, she would gamble her entire salary. She also says in one month she spent more than R100 000. Soon, she was losing bigger possessions such as her car, and eventually, she found herself homeless after not paying her rent.

Soap Operas Depicting the Problem to Viewers

Online gambling is no stranger to most South African homes. The gambling tradition is displayed through soap operas such as kykNet soap opera Suidooster. In this particular show, one of the characters shows how she lost most of her valuables in a casino. The producer of the show says they took the storyline because gambling addiction needs to be highlighted to society as a growing problem.

He also mentioned that most storylines are inspired by what happens around them. They commonly go for the most current and captivating stories that can resonate with viewers. Another relevancy about this storyline is that the actress who loses her position, Mymoena Samsodien, actually loses in an illegal backroom casino.

Recognising the Problem

Gambling addiction isn’t associated with the amount a player spends. Players can find themselves addicted, no matter the budget. Here are a few ways to identify the problem.

Check how preoccupied you are with gambling

Check how irritable you are if you don’t gamble

Check if you’re chasing losses

Check if you’re having financial problems

Online Casinos and Social Responsibility

The gambling industry has also become a major player in South African politics. This can be seen as displayed by some online gambling owners who donate millions to political parties towards their electoral expenses.

Betting companies are also becoming title sponsors to some major sporting leagues and teams. Some of the biggest betting companies have contributed millions to the PSL through signed contracts. This has also become a great investment for these online platforms and also a way of elevating the sporting scene for leagues and teams. We also see a switch as leagues such as the PSL, which previously opposed sponsorships from betting houses, now accept. This has since changed as these betting houses gained popularity.