Time magazine recognises Standard Bank as one of the World’s Best Companies

Sim Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive for Standard Bank Group.

Newsweek accords the bank the status of one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised as one of Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. Time and Newsweek are esteemed media organisations that have maintained a reputation for exceptional journalism for nearly a century,

“These accolades from two iconic global news magazines demonstrate that our determined focus on delivering excellent services for our clients in, across and beyond Africa is being recognised worldwide,” says Sim Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive for Standard Bank Group.

Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies, now in its second iteration, is a comprehensive analysis of the top performing companies across the world. The study is based on 15 criteria including employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG).

Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, conducted in collaboration with global research firm Statista, reviewed businesses across 23 industries, spanning 20 countries. The survey considered all publicly listed companies with a revenue of over $500 million headquartered in 20 countries.

“Trust is the foundation of our business, and we are very pleased to be recognised among the world’s best. We will continue to work hard to earn the trust of our clients, our investors and the communities and countries where we work,” concludes Tshabalala.

