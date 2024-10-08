Singularity Summit 2024 gears up with bold plans

Celiwe Ross, Director, Group Strategy, Sustainability, People and Public Affairs at Old Mutual.

Final plans revealed for Singularity Summit in collaboration with Old Mutual on 21 & 22 October 2024

The Singularity South Africa Summit that returns in physical form on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, in collaboration with Old Mutual, is just three weeks away. Today, the bold plans for the summit were revealed, including over 50 prolific speakers, robotic displays, interactive experiences, many of which are a South African first, and a metaverse track, another global first for a local event of this magnitude.

Building on the stellar line up of global and local thought leaders who will address artificial intelligence (AI) in great detail, decentralised identity, disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling AI in the workplace, web3, metaverse, leadership, blockchain and the future of ESG and sustainability, additional speakers have been added to complete the roster, bringing the total speakers to over 50.

The impressive lineup of additional speakers, each bringing unique expertise to the table includes Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company; Jacob Hinson, renowned-African investor and Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, CEO and Founder of Tribe Africa Advisory, who will both delve into the evolving landscape of venture capital in Africa, exploring the opportunities and challenges for growth in the region. Gilan Gork, a mentalist and bestselling author, will share insights on leveraging a growth mindset in an exponentially evolving world, while Dr Reshma Sheoraj, Vice President for Strategic Engagements at World Data Lab, will offer a glimpse into the data-driven future with her talk on “The World of Tomorrow in Data”.

Other world-class speakers include Dr Divya Chander, founder of Lucidify and Chair in Neuroscience at Singularity Group, who will explore the potential convergence of biotechnologies and AI as we edge closer to the singularity. Richard Sutton, a renowned performance coach, will emphasise the importance of self-leadership with a focus on excellence over perfection, and MJ Petroni, Principal at Causeit, Inc., will unpack the concept of digital fluency. Kris Østergaard, co-founder of the Rehumanize Institute, will address the significance of responsible innovation in shaping the future, while Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode, will take the stage with an exciting session on coding and innovation with her “Coding Jam” presentation.

Over 1 300 delegates are expected to attend the summit that aims to equip business leaders with the knowledge and insights needed to future-proof Africa and empower the continent to achieve an abundant future. The summit also includes an experiential expo, where sponsors and innovators in exponential technologies showcase various product offerings and give delegates the opportunity to be among the first in South Africa to be exposed to numerous experiences.

View the final schedule here: https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/schedule/

Celiwe Ross, Director, Group Strategy, Sustainability, People and Public Affairs at Old Mutual shared: “We are thrilled to partner with SingularityU as the headline sponsor of the 2024 Summit, which aligns with our commitment to adapting to a world of accelerating change. With just a few weeks to go until the Summit, we are gearing up to share knowledge, connect meaningfully and learn about exponential technologies, sustainable development, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be showcasing such stellar thought leaders at this year’s Singularity Summit, in collaboration with Old Mutual. The diverse range of speakers, each of them a global expert in their field, promises to make the summit an unforgettable experience. Their groundbreaking knowledge and insights will offer business leaders and delegates the transformative expertise that they need to navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape. This year’s event is truly set to be a game-changer,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible lineup of speakers we’ve assembled for this year’s Singularity Summit. From artificial intelligence and blockchain to the future of venture capital and responsible innovation, the topics covered will offer invaluable insights into the forces reshaping our world. This summit will empower business leaders and delegates alike with the knowledge and tools to not only adapt but to lead in this new era of exponential change,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Now in its sixth year, and known for delivering a world-class, immersive learning experience, the 2024 Singularity Summit will be the first on the continent to host a dedicated metaverse track, enabling participants who would like to join remotely to enjoy a web3 experience via the Africarare metaverse.

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

Ticket prices:

R 20 000 in-person, R 5 200 metaverse per person, for tickets booked before midnight on 19 October. (Next tier applies thereafter Late Mover R22 500 in-person, R6 000).

All prices include VAT.