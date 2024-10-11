UJ’s Strategic Plan 2035: Charting an inclusive future through innovation and impact 

Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, UJ’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal.

The plan ensures the transformative institution will make a difference locally and internationally

Over the past few years, universities in South Africa have increasingly found themselves confronted by a myriad of challenges, especially those caused by the tough global economic climate. This has led to a marked reduction in income from government subsidies and student fees. Intermittent electricity and water cuts further put a strain on universities’ budgets. The University of Johannesburg (UJ), like other institutions of higher learning, is not immune from these intractable challenges that continue to roil the South African higher education landscape.

UJ’s Strategic Plan 2025 is coming to an end, and to guide the University into the next decade, UJ has developed an inspiring and creative Strategic Plan 2035. Building on previous plans that positioned UJ as a leader in developing people and technology appropriate for the 4IR as it pertains to the African context, the Strategic Plan 2035 places emphasis on societal impact and sustainability. It is also underpinned by a resourcing plan, GES 4.0 for Societal Impact.

The Strategic Plan 2035 is a living document that guides and frames UJ’s activities at all levels, giving effect to the University’s mission to transform and serve humanity through innovation and the collaborative pursuit of knowledge. UJ retains a strong vision to be an international University of choice, anchored in Africa and the global south, dynamically shaping a sustainable future. The societal impact and sustainability agenda is underpinned by operational plans in three core areas and three themes taking us to 2030, which at this level are aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UJ’s Strategic Plan 2035 reaffirms the University’s commitment to being a leading force in shaping a future that benefits South Africa and the world.

A renewed mission for global leadership

Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, UJ’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal, explains: “We have been at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa and our commitment to Pan-Africanism, transformation, equity and access has not wavered. These ideals remain integral to the fabric of our institution. But we also cannot ignore that we find ourselves in a world urgently seeking solutions to complex and interwoven challenges. From escalating inequality and social divides to the far-reaching effects of pandemics, climate change, and leadership crises, today’s realities are complex, but the challenges are not insurmountable.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UJ Chancellor.

“Our new strategic plan is centred around societal impact and sustainability. With the right approach, it offers us unique opportunities to innovate. Societal impact, as we define it, will emphasise equitable access, digital innovation, adaptive learning, impactful research, and sustainability.”

UJ’s Strategic Plan 2035 is premised on the understanding that universities must address pressing moral, political, and social issues. It aims to transcend the boundaries of academia, extending UJ’s impact on the economy, society, and culture. Adds Prof Mpedi: “This plan speaks to the emergence of a University of possibilities. It is a personification of our lasting tagline of reimagining the future. For the plan to be effective, one needs to be honourable, compassionate, and have made a marked difference in the lives of our communities.”

Core areas and themes of strategic focus

UJ’s Strategic Plan 2035 is organised into three core areas and three themes that will guide UJ’s trajectory over the coming decade. The themes reflect UJ’s commitment to creating a meaningful and sustainable role for the university.

Societal impact and sustainability

This theme is grounded in the belief that universities are not only centres of learning but are also powerful agents for change within their communities and beyond. Through education, research, and collaboration, UJ seeks to tackle global issues such as climate change, poverty, inequality, and unequal access to quality education. This theme emphasises our commitment to projects that have a direct impact on the wellbeing of our communities. Through research and engagement initiatives, UJ will continue to develop solutions that tackle societal challenges. “We will work alongside public and private partners to maximise the positive impact of our work. This holistic approach places sustainability at the forefront. Last week, for instance, we launched the UJ for Societal Impact project in Limpopo, in collaboration with the private sector, where residents in remote areas can access essential and critical services such as solar power, running water and internet connectivity using 4IR technologies,” said Prof Mpedi.

Global footprint and partnerships

UJ’s global reach will be expanded through partnerships with leading institutions, industries, and governments. These collaborations are designed to enhance the University’s ability to foster knowledge-sharing, innovation, and international influence.

Technology for the future

Building on its leadership in the 4IR space, UJ continues to harness technological advancements to educate students for an increasingly digital future. The University emphasises the need for ethical, people-centred technological solutions that benefit society.

A vision rooted in Africa and the Global South, positively impacting the world

UJ’s aspirations are deeply grounded in its African context, with a global vision to create sustainable, long-lasting impact. Xoliswa Kakana, Chairperson of UJ’s Council, believes that the Strategic Plan 2035 is more than a guide for the University. “It’s a commitment to our broader community and the world. We are firmly rooted in Africa, but our influence is global. This plan ensures we are prepared to make a difference locally and internationally.”

Celebrating milestones and global leadership

The launch of UJ’s Strategic Plan 2035 follows a series of accolades for UJ, highlighting its growing international stature. Ranked among the top 500 universities globally by the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, UJ has also achieved high positions in Africa and South Africa. It ranked first in Africa and South Africa in the 2024 THE Young University Rankings as well as in the 2024 THE Impact Rankings for its sustainability efforts. These achievements highlight UJ’s commitment to driving innovation and societal impact, a commitment that will only deepen with the implementation of the Strategic Plan 2035.

Driving a legacy of innovation and leadership

Since its establishment in 2005, UJ has become synonymous with academic transformation, pioneering research and technological advancements. Through its leadership in 4IR, UJ continues to break new ground, ensuring its students are fit for an ever-evolving digital world. With the Strategic Plan 2035, UJ is poised to make unprecedented strides in education, research, and societal engagement.

Prof Mpedi concludes: “This plan is a multidimensional approach to creating a sustainable future, grounded in our belief that education should empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to society. As UJ moves forward, the Strategic Plan 2035 will guide the University’s path, cementing its role as a transformative institution that not only shapes the leaders of tomorrow but also contributes to solving the world’s most pressing challenges.”