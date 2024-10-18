Can baobab fruit powder improve gut and heart health in people with obesity?

Wonder tree: The goal of the trial is to determine whether baobab fruit powder can improve gut integrity, lower inflammation, and positively impact blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

SAMRC trial will help to expand knowledge on the matter

A groundbreaking study by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) is underway to explore whether baobab fruit powder can help improve gut and cardiometabolic health in people living with obesity. The baobab tree, often referred to as the “tree of life,” is native to sub-Saharan Africa and produces a nutrient-rich fruit that may offer promising effects on health. While baobab fruit has been consumed for centuries, its potential to impact human health — especially in people with obesity — has not been studied until now.

The baobab fruit: a nutritional powerhouse

Baobab fruit powder is derived from the pulp surrounding the fruit’s seeds. This powder is packed with dietary fibre, vitamin C, polyphenols, and essential minerals like calcium, potassium and iron. Despite its long history of use in traditional diets, there has been limited scientific evidence on how it affects the body, particularly for those dealing with obesity. However, a new study conducted by scientists at the SAMRC in collaboration with the African Baobab Alliance seeks to bridge this knowledge gap.

Exploring gut and heart health

The research is funded by the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) Compliant Bio-trade in Southern Africa project and the trial is registered with the South African Clinical Trial registry. The study aims to determine whether consuming baobab fruit powder can improve gut health and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes in people living with obesity.

One of the health issues faced by those with obesity is “leaky gut”, a condition where the gut lining becomes more permeable, allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation. This inflammation can lead to or worsen metabolic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Baobab’s high fibre content is believed to strengthen the gut lining and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, potentially reducing these risks.

The trial will include 50 participants aged 30 to 45 with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher. Half of the group will consume 16 grams of baobab fruit powder daily for 45 days, while the other half will receive a placebo. Participants will mix the powder into water or cold beverages as part of their daily routine.

Researchers will conduct a range of tests before and after the trial, including gut permeability tests, blood sugar and cholesterol measurements, and stool sample analyses to assess changes in gut bacteria. The goal is to determine whether baobab fruit powder can improve gut integrity, lower inflammation, and positively impact blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Potential benefits and limitations

If successful, this study could provide a natural, food-based option for improving gut health and reducing obesity-related health risks, including heart disease and diabetes. Participants will receive a comprehensive health assessment and will be referred to medical professionals if any concerning health issues are detected.

Why this matters

With obesity rates rising worldwide, finding effective ways to manage related health risks is more important than ever. Baobab fruit powder, rich in nutrients and fibre, could offer a simple and natural solution for improving health outcomes.

As scientists await the results of this study, baobab fruit powder holds promise as a convenient dietary tool for people seeking to manage obesity and its associated risks. This is a small pilot study that focuses solely on relatively young adults without chronic diseases and the results may not be widely applicable to the general population. But if the study reveals promising effects, future research could expand its use to people living with chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Enrollment for the study is currently still underway. If you are interested and would like more information about enrolling in the trial, please contact the trial team:

Email: [email protected] or

WhatsApp: +27 61 544 1574

An overview of the study is available online at https://www.samrc.ac.za/sites/default/files/2023-09/BaobabFruit.pdf