Best tours for over 50s: Your next adventure awaits

So, the kids have moved out, the house feels a bit emptier, and you’ve got more free time than you know what to do with. Sounds like the perfect opportunity to dust off that suitcase and embark on the adventure you’ve been dreaming about. There are loads of tours suitable for over 50s which let you see the world with likeminded travellers in a similar age bracket. You might not be keen on a tour filled with pub crawls and hostels but rest assured that guided tours come in all shapes and sizes.

At Flight Centre South Africa, we’re all about making those travel dreams come true, and we’ve got some fantastic tour ideas that’ll have you packing your bags in no time.

Embrace the classics: Timeless destination tours

There’s something magical about exploring those ‘must visit’ places that you’ve seen time and time again in movies or in photographs. These iconic cities and countries are usually rich in history and culture. If you’ve always wanted to walk through ancient ruins or stand in awe of iconic landmarks, now’s your chance.

Discover Egypt’s mysteries : Imagine cruising down the Nile River, exploring the Valley of the Kings, and gazing up at the Pyramids of Giza. Tours to Egypt offer a mix of guided exploration at the big sights and through local attractions, as well as free time to soak it all in. Companies like On The Go Tours make sure you get the most authentic experience possible on an Egypt tour.

: Imagine cruising down the Nile River, exploring the Valley of the Kings, and gazing up at the Pyramids of Giza. Tours to Egypt offer a mix of guided exploration at the big sights and through local attractions, as well as free time to soak it all in. Companies like make sure you get the most authentic experience possible on an Egypt tour. The allure of Europe: Stroll through the romantic streets of Paris, float on a gondola in Venice, or marvel at the history of Rome. Europe’s classic cities are calling. With Insight Vacations, you’ll travel in style and comfort, hitting all the must-see spots without the hassle. One of our favourites is the Christmas Market tour – a true bucket-list experience!

Adventure off the beaten path

Maybe you’re craving something a bit more adventurous? Tours don’t have to be run of the mill, even when you’ve passed the half-century birthday. Join one of these for a journey that takes you way beyond the usual tourist trails.

Vietnam’s vibrant life : From the bustling markets of Hanoi to the serene waters of Halong Bay, Vietnam is a feast for the senses. Wander through ancient towns, taste incredible street food, and immerse yourself in a culture like no other. Our partners at On The Go Tours offer Vietnam itineraries that get you right into the heart of it. It’s also a wonderful place to combine with Cambodia for two off-the-beaten-path destinations in one trip.

: From the bustling markets of Hanoi to the serene waters of Halong Bay, Vietnam is a feast for the senses. Wander through ancient towns, taste incredible street food, and immerse yourself in a culture like no other. Our partners at offer Vietnam itineraries that get you right into the heart of it. It’s also a wonderful place to combine with Cambodia for two off-the-beaten-path destinations in one trip. Mysteries of Morocco: Step into a country that’s home to colourful, maze-like souks, ancient medinas, and expansive desert landscapes. Explore the moden city of Casablanca, wander through the medieval streets of Fes, and soak up the sights and sounds of Marrakech from a rooftop cafe. While you’re at it, perhaps you’ll experience the breathtaking beauty of the High Atlas Mountains or the coastal charm of Essaouira. Trafalgar offers tours that take you places you couldn’t go alone; not just Morocco’s famous cities but experiences including desert camps and mountain hikes.

Luxury and comfort tours

Who says adventure tours can’t come with a bit of pampering? If you appreciate the finer things in life, these tours offer luxury without compromising on exploration.

North America’s eastern highlights : Live the high life in some of the most iconic cities of the USA and Canada. Start in the city that never sleeps: New York. After soaking in Manhattan and Brooklyn, turn down the pace a notch in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Hope over the border to experience the thundering beauty of Niagara Falls, delve into Toronto’s urban charm, and embrace the French flair of Quebec City and Montreal

: Live the high life in some of the most iconic cities of the USA and Canada. Start in the city that never sleeps: New York. After soaking in Manhattan and Brooklyn, turn down the pace a notch in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Hope over the border to experience the thundering beauty of Niagara Falls, delve into Toronto’s urban charm, and embrace the French flair of Quebec City and Montreal Scandinavian splendours: If there’s one thing Scandinavia knows how to do, it’s luxe and upscale. See Norway’s stunning fjords, wander the streets of Oslo, and go chasing the Northern Lights with Insights Vacations.

Cultural immersion

If travel is less about food and ticking off fancy buildings, and you want a tour for over 50s that focuses on helping you to connect deeply with the places you visit, one of these might be the right fit:

Discover where east meets west: In the country that spans two continents, wander through the vibrant streets of Istanbul, explore the poignant battlefields of Gallipoli, and gawk at the ancient ruins of Ephesus. Relax in the thermal pools of Pamukkale and be captivated by the fairy-tale landscapes of Cappadocia.

In the country that spans two continents, wander through the vibrant streets of Istanbul, explore the poignant battlefields of Gallipoli, and gawk at the ancient ruins of Ephesus. Relax in the thermal pools of Pamukkale and be captivated by the fairy-tale landscapes of Cappadocia. Japan’s enchanting journey: In a land where, ancient traditions meet modern innovation, you can explore the buzzing and modern hub of Tokyo, before admiring the ancient temples of Kyoto, and seeing the majesty of Mount Fuji in the flesh. Japan tours give you the best of everything; experience a traditional tea ceremony, stroll through serene gardens, feast on sushi and noodles, perhaps ride the famous bullet train.

Why choose Flight Centre South Africa?

Planning a trip can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. That’s where our expert travel agents come in.

Expert advice : We’re travellers at heart, just like you. Our consultants have been to these destinations and can give you the inside scoop.

: We’re travellers at heart, just like you. Our consultants have been to these destinations and can give you the inside scoop. Tailored experiences : We listen to what you want and help you find a tour that fits your interests and pace.

: We listen to what you want and help you find a tour that fits your interests and pace. All-in-one service : From flights and accommodations to tours and travel insurance, we’ve got you covered.

: From flights and accommodations to tours and travel insurance, we’ve got you covered. Trusted partners: We work with reputable tour operators like On The Go Tours, Insight Vacations, and Trafalgar to ensure you have a seamless experience.

Don’t just take our word for it. Visit our website to explore all the options and read testimonials from fellow travellers.

Ready to start your journey?

There’s no time like the present. Give us a call, swing by one of our stores, or browse online to start planning your next adventure. At Flight Centre South Africa, we’re here to make your travel dreams a reality. Start your adventure today. Visit Flight Centre South Africa or contact us to find out more.