Enlit Africa 2025 Spotlights Investment and Finance as Catalysts for Africa’s Energy Future

Cape Town, South Africa – April 2025 – Enlit Africa, the continent’s premier gathering for the power, energy and water sectors brings a sharp focus on investment and finance to proceedings as pivotal drivers of Africa’s energy transformation. As the energy sector grapples with unprecedented demand, climate imperatives and the push for universal access, this year’s programme (taking place from 20-22 May at the CTICC in Cape Town) underscores the critical role of innovative financing and strategic partnerships in unlocking the continent’s potential. With sessions tailored to address current trends —such as the rise of private capital, regional integration, sustainable infrastructure development and insight “inside the deal” — Enlit Africa 2025 promises to be a cornerstone event for stakeholders seeking to shape the future of energy investment.

By bringing together a diverse mix of voices — financiers, developers, owners, EPCs utilities and policymakers — the Network ensures that solutions are not just theoretical but grounded in Africa’s realities.



Africa’s energy landscape is at a turning point. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the continent will need to double its energy investment by 2030 to meet growing demand and achieve universal electricity access — a goal aligned with the African Development Bank and World Bank’s ambitious Mission 300 initiative. In response to these priorities, Enlit Africa’s investment and finance-focused sessions are designed to bridge the gap between ambition and action, offering actionable insights into how public and private sectors can collaborate to fund the next wave of energy projects.

One of the standout features of this year’s programme is the Project & Investment Network, a separately bookable segment that fosters collaboration among financiers, investors, developers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and regulators. This network will host project deep dives and interactive masterclasses, spotlighting both active and completed projects seeking investment or expertise. A key session will explore the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 through a $348 billion commitment from global financial institutions. Discussions will delve into expanding cost-efficient power generation, boosting regional power integration for cross-border trade and scaling last-mile electrification with distributed renewable energy solutions — each a critical piece of the investment puzzle in today’s market. The Strategise Stage will also place a significant emphasis on finance, with a session dedicated to innovative public-private partnerships (PPPs) energising Africa’s power sector. As governments increasingly turn to PPPs to accelerate infrastructure development, this panel will examine how these collaborations can de-risk projects and attract private capital, a trend gaining traction across the continent. During one of the sessions on climate finance attendees will unpack how renewable energy projects can leverage green bonds, blended finance and international cooperation — reflecting the growing global push for sustainable investment amid tightening climate regulations. With Africa’s renewable energy capacity expected to grow by 75% by 2030 (per IRENA), these discussions are timely and essential.

Regional interconnectors, a hot topic in the sector, will take centre stage in a panel exploring their transformative potential. As countries invest in cross-border power pools, such as the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and West African Power Pool (WAPP), this session will highlight how these projects enhance energy security and create larger, more bankable markets — key factors in attracting institutional investors wary of fragmented markets. The focus on regional integration aligns with recent developments, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is spurring economic cooperation and infrastructure investment.

The Renewable Energy & Storage Hub, free to all attendees, will consider financing challenges head-on with a session on innovative mechanisms for clean energy. From crowdfunding and community investment models to the development of green bond markets, this discussion will address the financial barriers holding renewable growth back —a pressing issue as solar and wind projects proliferate but often struggle to secure funding. An exploration of mitigating investment risks, offering strategies to navigate resource variability and policy uncertainty, which remain significant hurdles in Africa’s nascent renewable sector, rounds out the discussions.

Networking opportunities will complement attendance at Enlit Africa, providing a platform for deal-making and partnership-building. The co-located Water Security Africa event will further enrich the finance conversation, with roundtables on desalination initiatives and water-intensive industry strategies, underscoring the interconnectedness of water and energy investments.



As Africa navigates a complex geopolitical landscape — marked by shifting global energy policies and investment priorities — Enlit Africa 2025 will also explore how these changes create new investment opportunities and risks. Join us as we explore how evolving global dynamics could reshape funding flows, offering a forward-looking perspective for investors and policymakers.

By aligning with sector trends — such as the rise of private capital, regional power pools and climate-focused financing — Enlit Africa offers a platform for transforming energy initiatives into actionable, investable strategies. For more information or to register, visit the event website.