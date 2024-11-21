Dive into the world of mystery this November with BBC Brit’s best murder mystery shows

If a perfect night at home involves a cozy couch, a cup of tea, and whodunnit that keeps you guessing – BBC Brit will be your new favourite channel for all things murder mystery.

This November, BBC Brit has an intense murder mystery lineup that cannot be missed. For fans of complex characters, eerie settings, and plot twists that leave you rethinking everything, three of the genre’s most beloved series — Wallander, Midsomer Murders, and The Brokenwood Mysteries — are back, each with their unique brand of intrigue. Catch them all on DStv Channel 120, weekdays from 20:00.

From gritty Scandinavian crime dramas to quaint yet deadly English villages to the small-town secrets of New Zealand, these shows offer something for every mystery enthusiast. Here’s a taste of what’s in store:

Wallander



Start the week strong with Wallander on Mondays at 20:00, as Kenneth Branagh steps back into the role of Detective Kurt Wallander for his final season. Known for his introspective and tortured take on the classic Swedish detective, Branagh gives Wallander a farewell that’s as emotionally charged as it is thrilling.

This season, Wallander finds himself at a police conference in South Africa, where he’s quickly drawn into the disappearance of a Swedish woman in “The White Lioness.” With South African actors Bonnie Mbuli and Lemogang Tsipa adding local depth to the narrative, Wallander’s last season takes viewers from the breathtaking landscapes of South Africa’s rural countryside to the intense poverty of its townships.

Every case, every clue, and every personal struggle will leave you holding your breath.

Miss Fisher

Tuesdays are for glitz, glam, and mysterious cases with season 3 of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, airing every Tuesday at 21:00. Set in the late 1920s in Melbourne, Australia, the show follows Phryne Fisher, who becomes a private investigator after her sister suddenly disappears.

Finding herself in the midst of mysterious murders and illegal activities, Phryne infiltrates various jazz clubs in order to solve cases.

Father Brown

The charismatic crime-fighting priest returns to screens on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 at 21:00. Season 10 sees Father Brown solving more countryside mysteries involving royal visits, kidnappings, and notorious gangsters.

The year is now 1954 and the sleepy Cotswold village of Kembleford sees new faces join Father Brown’s team of sleuths.

Midsomer Murders



On Thursdays at 20:00, take a trip to Midsomer, where the villagers are quirky, the settings are idyllic, and the crimes are bafflingly inventive. In its 24th season, Midsomer Murders brings DCI Barnaby face-to-face with strange new mysteries, each as colourful and twisted as its characters.

From haunted houses to underground art scenes, Barnaby encounters elaborate schemes, endless red herrings, and plenty of eccentric suspects. If you love mysteries where the unexpected is always around the corner, Midsomer Murders serves up a delightful blend of suspense, humour, and classic British charm.

The Brokenwood Mysteries



New to the lineup, The Brokenwood Mysteries invites you to small-town New Zealand, where Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd brings an unconventional approach to crime-solving. Debuting on BBC Brit with its first season, and available on DStv Catch Up, Brokenwood offers a quirky, refreshing spin on the detective genre.

Shepherd, played by Neill Rea, teams up with Detective Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) to solve cases as dark as they are puzzling. With gorgeous Kiwi landscapes and a town full of oddball characters, The Brokenwood Mysteries is perfect for those who enjoy a lighter yet still deeply engaging mystery.

Make a date with Wallander on Mondays, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Father Brown on Tuesdays, Midsomer Murders on Thursdays, and the brand-new Brokenwood Mysteries on BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120. This November, BBC Brit will keep you glued to the screen with these classic shows, each offering a unique world to unravel, with clues and secrets galore.

