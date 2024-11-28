Stellenbosch University: empowering green champions

SU adheres to its Environmental Sustainability Plan (ESP), approved in 2022. The objective is to ensure that SU achieves carbon neutrality on its campuses by 2030 and net zero by 2050. (Credit: Stefan Els)

Encouraging more than 36 000 students and thousands of staff across 10 faculties and five campuses to become “green champions” is no mean feat, but Stellenbosch University (SU) is on a mission to empower each member of its community to become an agent of change.

It is easy to talk about sustainable development goals (SDGs), but putting words into action requires careful planning, collaboration, and interdisciplinary support. As Programme Manager for SU’s SDG/2063 Impact Hub and the Future17 programme, Corina du Toit says: “I believe that sustainability is not just a goal; it is a responsibility that calls for action and collaboration at every level of our university. SU is committed to empowering every student and staff member to become a ‘green champion,’ integrating environmental sustainability into our research, teaching, and operations.”

Without a plan, efforts to contribute to the Sustainable Development Agendas such as the United Nations’ SDGs and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 Goals would remain lofty ambitions. As a starting point, SU adheres to its own Environmental Sustainability Plan (ESP), approved in 2022. The objective is to ensure that SU achieves carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

To give agency to the ESP’s themes of energy and emissions, water, waste, biodiversity and land use, travel and mobility, sustainable buildings, goods and services, and engagement, the University actively advocates for the visible uptake of sustainability among staff and students by empowering them to do so.

“By aligning our Environmental Sustainability Plan with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063, we demonstrate that achieving carbon neutrality, fostering sustainable behaviours, and advancing impactful research is possible when we act with purpose,” says Du Toit. “Our vision is to ensure that everyone at SU is not only aware of their potential to drive change but is equipped to actively contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future for Africa and the world.”

Agents of change

Awareness starts the minute new students arrive on campus and they are given a reusable water bottle to use at water stations on campus as an alternative to buying single-use plastic bottles. Throughout the year, there are various initiatives to raise awareness about waste management, carbon emission reductions, energy efficiency and green living.

These include tree-planting events, an eco-treasure hunt, photographic competition, e-waste recycling drives and tours to the Material Recycling Facility and Neelsie Student Centre’s waste room to find out more about waste sorting processes for recycling on campus.

Furthermore, through the Environmental Sustainability team at Facilities Management and other departments, the University rewards student communities who encourage and work towards behaviours that help reduce energy consumption on campus with a Green Living Award.

It is conferred annually to the Residence or Private Student Organisation that has best encouraged students to make fundamental lifestyle changes that will help reduce the negative impact on the environment and resources. Behavioral change is instilled with signage, systems, and educational programmes to help students and staff use water wisely on campus and at home.

While these initiatives form part of SU’s stewardship contribution to sustainability, the University also helps to advance the SDGs through its social impact projects, such as the recent planting of more than 2 000 plants at a district hospital in Somerset West. SU is also a pioneer in research related to sustainability and was recently involved in COP29 where world leaders gathered in Azerbaijan to engage on ways to mitigate the increasing impact of climate change.

Teaching sustainability literacy

Future17 students were among a group who took part in a dynamic and informative Sustainability World Café with Stellenbosch University to engage on sustainability themes.

In addition to its various qualifications that can be obtained in sustainable development, SU also offers a unique global, online short course for sustainability literacy. The University offers its sixth Future17 SDGs Challenge this year. So far, almost 200 students have completed the short-course programme that was launched in 2022 as a global sustainability education programme across disciplines and cultures, set by the SDG Challenge Partners. It is hosted by SU’s SDG/2063 Impact Hub, a group that advocates for the visible uptake of sustainability at SU, explains Du Toit.