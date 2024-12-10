We’ve got your festive tv lineup ready with BBC Studios this December

Sunday, 15 December 2024, 20:00 – Kirstie's Handmade Christmas: Special: 2023

If a cosy festive celebration at home is right up your alley, then BBC Studios has an exciting lineup of Christmas specials this December to keep you and your loved ones entertained for hours on end.

As 2024 draws to a close, year-end becomes a time when we spend more time with friends and family, getting into the holiday spirit and celebrating the achievements of the year.

This holiday season, why not make the most of your time with your loved ones by settling in for an unforgettable lineup of festive entertainment with BBC Studios channels, available on DStv and DStv Catch Up? From laugh-out-loud comedies, suspicious mysteries, head-scratching game shows, and a lot of scrumptious food and banter, don’t miss the best entertainment for the whole family on BBC Brit (DStv 120), BBC Lifestyle (DStv 174), BBC UKTV (DStv 114), BBC Earth (DStv 184) and CBeebies (DStv 306).

What’s on this Christmas?

Explore BBC Studios’ hand-picked schedule of brand-new and classic shows to make DStv or DStv Catch Up your ultimate Christmas destination:

Sunday, 15 December 2024

20:00 – Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas: Special: 2023

BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174

British presenter, Kirstie Allsopp provides a flurry of jovial festive fun – with enough competitions, makes, decorations, gifts, food and drink to inspire every kind of crafter.

Monday, 16 December 2024

20:00 – The Great Pottery Throw Down Special: Christmas 2023

BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174

Four celebs roll up their sleeves and take on two yuletide challenges set by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

19:00 – Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas

BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174

With family ties to Amsterdam, celebrity cook Nigella Lawson returns for a special Christmas treat when she travels to the Venice of the North to enjoy the festive season. Nigella visits her favourite places, picks up special ingredients for her festive feasting and makes traditional Dutch dishes.

Saturday, 21 December 2024

19:00 – The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Specials 2022

BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174

Famous faces from The Great British Bake Off history compete for the Christmas Star Baker title.

21:00 – Christmas in New York: Inside the Plaza

BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174

An access-all-areas look at how Christmas comes to life at one of the most famous hotels in the world, the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, at their busiest time of the year where the guests expect a five-star service like no other.

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, 24 December 2024)

19:00 – Would I Lie to You? Season 11 Christmas Special



BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120

Enjoy a hilarious evening of outrageous truths and unbelievable lies with this classic quiz show, hosted by Welsh actor and comedian, Rob Brydon.

19:00 – The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Special: 2023

BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith celebrate Christmas with the ‘Baker Ghosts of Christmas Past’, in a festive fete.

Christmas Day (Wednesday, 25 December 2024)

18:00 – Weakest Link Christmas Special

BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120

British Comedian, Romesh Ranganathan brings his festive cheer to a star-studded Christmas special of The Weakest Link. Find out who will rise to the challenge and who will hear the dreaded words: “You are the weakest link.”

19:00 – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024

BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120

Experience the sparkle, sequins, and sensational performances as Strictly adds a festive twist!

Boxing Day (Thursday, 26 December 2024)

19:00 – The Masked Singer Christmas Special

BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120



Can you guess which celebrity is hiding behind the mask? Join the fun and festive suspense on the big entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Friday, 27 December 2024

20:35 – QI Christmas Special

BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120



Sandi Toksvig hosts the ultimate quiz show full of witty banter and fascinating facts.

Monday, 30 December 2024

20:00 – Death in Paradise Christmas Special

BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120



It’s the most wonderful time of the year as we return to the sun-drenched Saint Marie, joining the police team and a new Detective Inspector for a festive feature-length Death In Paradise Christmas special.

New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, 31 December 2024)

21:00 – Mrs Brown’s Boys: New Year 2024: New Year, New Mammy

BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120



Kickstart your New Year with outrageous humour and heartfelt family moments with Mrs Brown and her three boys.

Keep the festive times rolling with BBC Studios, the home of exceptional British entertainment that offers an eclectic mix of shows for the whole family, full of food, game shows, shiny floor, lifestyle, drama and so much more.

Catch all the fun on DStv or DStv Catch Up, in case you missed some of your favourites. Let BBC Studios bring the joy of Christmas to your home this festive season.