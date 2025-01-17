Elegance and adventure await holiday makers onboard MSC Opera

For holidaymakers who are looking for the perfect escape, and a unique holiday suitable for every member of the family, MSC Cruises’ MSC Opera is coming to South Africa for the 2025/2026 local cruise season. Part of MSC Cruises’ Lirica class, MSC Opera brings a unique blend of master cruise allure and modern amenities, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

MSC Cruises’ Lirica class ships are smaller in size, accommodating just over 2,600 guests. This comes with some decided advantages – a more relaxed, and personalised experience onboard. Guests have the freedom to explore expansive deck spaces, lounge areas and entertainment venues without the larger crowds, in an ambiance that feels both refined and exclusive.

A cruise for every taste

MSC Cruises’ itineraries include three- or four-night sailings to the picturesque Portuguese and Pomene Islands, where guests will find pristine white beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a range of excursions that bring the local Mozambican culture to life. These short itineraries are ideal for a quick escape to paradise, blending relaxation with exciting activities like snorkelling, beach sports, and city tours, for guests who wish to discover the destinations’ historical sites and hidden gems.

For those seeking a longer journey, the ever-popular New Year’s cruise is ideal. The 14-night voyage from Durban takes guests on a scenic journey to destinations such as Nosy Be, Mamoudzou, Port Louis and La Possession inviting guests to immerse themselves in lush tropical landscapes, vibrant cultures and popular local attractions. Each destination promises unique experiences, from wildlife encounters to scenic hikes and cultural excursions.

Relax, dine and unwind

MSC Opera provides a range of indulgent facilities designed for every kind of traveller. The ship’s pool area is a favourite among sun-seekers, with whirlpools and a spacious deck where poolside attendants cater to your every need. After a refreshing dip, grab a drink from one of the bars or a quick snack from the poolside grill before basking in the sun.

Dining on MSC Opera is an experience in itself. From elegant main restaurants to international dining concepts and relaxed buffet experiences, the menu caters to every taste and temptation with unique and authentic gastronomic experiences. Guests can explore a mix of traditional favorites and sumptuous new flavours, some in collaboration with world-class, award-winning culinary partners.

Authentic Italian pizza, fresh seafood, and gourmet international dishes are crafted from high-quality ingredients. Guests can enjoy everything from a casual al fresco breakfast with ocean views to an elegant evening meal paired with fine wine. Every bar and lounge has its own ambiance, whether you’re in the mood for a mid-morning espresso, an afternoon cocktail or an evening nightcap.

Entertainment, family fun and wellness

Entertainment onboard MSC Opera ensures there’s never a dull moment. In the evenings, the Teatro dell’Opera offers dazzling shows with an international lineup of performers, bringing Broadway-style glamour to the high seas. Families and groups of friends will find plenty of interactive activities. For night owls, the Byblos Disco offers an exciting space to dance under the stars.

Kids and teens are in for a treat, too. With play areas designed in collaboration with Chicco, LEGO®, and Namco®, young travellers have dedicated spaces for fun. The spray park, virtual reality gaming zone, and exclusive Baby, Junior, Mini and Teens clubs mean there’s something for every age, ensuring both kids and parents have a fulfilling break.

For those seeking a rejuvenating retreat, MSC Opera’s wellness offerings are impressive. The MSC Aurea Spa is a sanctuary at sea, while the ship’s fitness centre offers a well-equipped gym, power-walking track, minigolf, and shuffleboard, as well as a sauna and Turkish bath for a little added indulgence. Whether you’re after a challenging workout or a day of pampering, MSC Opera has you covered.

Ready to set sail?

If you’re ready to embark on a cruise that combines comfort, adventure and relaxation, MSC Opera offers an unforgettable experience on the high seas. Bookings for the 2025/2026 season are now open. For more information MSC Cruises, please visit www.msccruises.co.za and discover the magic that awaits on the open sea.