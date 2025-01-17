Navigating the digital marketplace: how South African consumers are shaping e-commerce

Carl Jordan, Head of Sales for Global Business Solutions at TikTok, Sub- Saharan Africa

South Africa’s e-commerce landscape is undergoing a transformative shift. With smartphones now the primary tool for media consumption and shopping, consumers are embracing digital-first platforms to meet their needs. This evolution, accelerated by the rise of platforms like TikTok, is redefining how brands engage with audiences.

In 2025, e-commerce isn’t just a convenient alternative to brick-and-mortar retail—it’s the new frontier for growth, innovation, and connection. For brands, the challenge is clear: adapt to these changes or risk being left behind.

Consumer behaviour: the mobile-first revolution

South African consumers are increasingly turning to mobile-first platforms for shopping and entertainment. According to a recent study by Toluna:

Mobile-first engagement has grown by 34%, while traditional TV consumption has declined by 4%.

TikTok commands 84% undivided attention, making it a uniquely powerful space for product discovery.

2.4x more searches for retail and e-commerce content during the Golden Quarter signal a surge in consumer interest.

This shift reflects a broader trend: South African consumers now demand seamless, engaging, and personalised shopping experiences that align with their digital lifestyles.

Spending habits and e-commerce growth

TikTok’s Shopping Season Report highlights significant changes in spending behaviour:

South African TikTok users spend 1.3x more than users on other platforms, with increases in specific categories:

2x more on fashion and home goods.

1.5x more on beauty and personal care products.

1.4x more on groceries

For brands, these figures underline the importance of capturing attention on platforms where consumers are already engaged. Retail campaigns on TikTok have shown a 27% lower cost per action (CPA) during the Golden Quarter, reinforcing the platform’s cost-effectiveness.

Industry spotlights: TikTok’s impact across sectors

Fashion

Fashion brands are thriving on TikTok, leveraging its highly visual and trend-driven nature to connect with audiences. With South African TikTok users spending 2x more on fashion and home goods than users on other platforms, the demand for relatable and aspirational content is clear. By collaborating with creators to showcase styling tips or hosting live product demos, fashion brands can authentically engage audiences while driving sales. These interactive and visually compelling campaigns capture attention and inspire discovery, making fashion one of the most dynamic sectors on the platform.

Food & beverage

The Golden Quarter is a time of heightened engagement for food and beverage brands. Content consumption within this category increases by 2.1x, with a 1.2x rise in content creation during this period. Campaigns that feature recipes, product pairings, or humorous content tied to cultural moments resonate strongly with audiences. User-generated content (UGC) plays a pivotal role, with customers sharing unique recipes and product experiences that amplify reach and build trust. Food and beverage brands that embrace TikTok’s community-driven ethos are not only engaging consumers but also fostering loyalty through shared experiences.

Financial services

For a sector traditionally seen as complex, financial services brands are using TikTok to simplify offerings and engage audiences in meaningful ways. Searches for financial services on TikTok increased by 2.6x, and consumption grew by 1.6x during the Golden Quarter. Bite-sized videos explaining credit scores, budgeting tips, or loan options have proven effective in demystifying financial concepts.

By focusing on transparency and education, fintech companies are building trust with younger, digitally savvy audiences. The combination of relatability and actionable insights positions TikTok as an invaluable tool for financial services brands looking to connect with modern consumers.

Digital commerce trends: value, convenience and connection

Consumers’ motivations during the Golden Quarter reveal key insights for brands:

67% of users value free delivery.

65% prioritise high-quality products.

58% are motivated by rewards or loyalty programs.

These drivers reflect a desire for convenience and value, which brands can tap into through engaging and relevant content. On TikTok, this translates to campaigns that combine authenticity with innovation:

User-generated content (UGC): Encouraging customers to share their experiences fosters trust and amplifies reach. Educational videos: Retail and financial brands alike can demystify their offerings through tutorials and behind-the-scenes insights. Interactive trends: Leveraging platform-specific trends allows brands to connect with audiences in real time, creating memorable touchpoints.

Economic and policy considerations

The rise of e-commerce brings both opportunities and challenges. For South Africa’s economy, digital retail offers the potential to boost GDP, create jobs, and drive urban development. However, it also requires robust policies to ensure sustainability:

Infrastructure development: Expanding internet access and delivery networks is critical to supporting e-commerce growth in underserved areas.

Consumer protection: Clear guidelines around data privacy and online transactions are essential to building trust.

Small business support: Providing resources and training for SMBs to thrive in digital marketplaces will ensure inclusive growth.

The future of e-commerce in South Africa

As we move beyond the Golden Quarter, the lessons of this period offer a roadmap for sustained success. For brands, the focus must shift from fleeting sales moments to long-term engagement strategies that prioritise value, transparency and connection.

TikTok’s rise as a key player in South Africa’s digital ecosystem highlights the power of mobile-first platforms to reshape consumer behaviour. By embracing this shift and leveraging data-driven insights, brands can unlock new opportunities, drive growth and build lasting relationships with their audiences.

The tools to succeed in this evolving marketplace are already within reach. The question is: How will you use them?