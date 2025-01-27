Discover the unbreakable AI Smartphone that can survive almost anything

HONOR announces the upcoming launch of The Unbreakable AI Smartphone, HONOR X9c

Building impressively from the success of the HONOR X9a and HONOR X9b, this series continues to impress South Africans with its durable features – now more than ever before. The call for a phone that can withstand wear and tear, as well as resist water, drops and heat has been answered by the HONOR X9c. It delivers innovation and affordability that are tailor-made for Mzansi.

New generation of HONOR drop-resistant design

Featuring the latest HONOR drop-resistant design, it can resist drops from up to 2 meters, keeping the phone safe during accidental falls. The scratch-resistant glass and back shield provide strong protection all around. Plus, the special curve design offers 3D protection for the corners, guarding against impacts from any angle. Scratch resistance, which easily handles everyday items such as keys and coins adds to the value.

Ultimately, it’s made to take on the hard surfaces we face every day to avoid those oops and eish moments.

Designed for extreme temperatures

As diverse as its people, South Africa’s climate is extreme – from icy-cold nights in the mountains of the Northern Cape to baking-hot 40°C days in the Kruger National Park. To maximise safety the battery features an Armor-level Protective Coating and multi-point temperature monitoring, that intelligently adjusts the charging strategy based on temperature variations. With an operating range of -30°C to 55°C, the battery impresses with the ability to stream videos for hours or up to 30 hours of audio calls at 55°C.

Water-resistance for a splash-ready experience

In a country surrounded by an immense stretch of coastline and filled with vast rivers and dams, water resistance is yet another welcome level of protection. The HONOR X9c has a special three-layer waterproof design that protects it from water all around. The first layer has a waterproof ring on the outside, the second layer seals off the sensitive parts inside and the third layer covers the main components tightly. With an IP65M rating for water and dust resistance, the HONOR X9c has been tested to work even after being in 25 cm of water for up to 5 minutes , so you don’t have to worry about accidental drops in water. Whether you’re working through lunch or enjoying a sho’t left, the device is also protected from wet or greasy hands.

This means that whether you’re at the colder beaches of the Cape, warmer tropical coastline on the East or hiking the breathtaking landscapes inland, its advanced features ensure you stay connected despite the bumps, spills and general wear and tear. Verified by the SGS Five-Star comprehensive reliability certification, the HONOR X9c is made to last.

From iKasi to the suburbs the HONOR X9c offers versatility and durability exactly where it’s wanted. This hard-to-ignore AI smartphone is also stylishly packaged in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.

From surviving to thriving this is a device truly inspired by the resilient spirit of South Africa.

