Meetings Africa 2025: boosting South Africa’s tourism economy

The countdown to Meetings Africa 2025 has begun! With less than a month to go, excitement is building. Today, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange was busy with the Meetings Africa 2025 media launch event

Hosted by South African Tourism, in partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Johannesburg Tourism Company and the Sandton Convention Centre, this proudly Pan African event will take place from 24 to 26 February 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg in the Gauteng Province.

This year’s event holds even greater significance as it sets the stage for the G20 Summit, which will be hosted on African soil for the first time in November this year.

An economic boost

In 2024, Meetings Africa had a direct economic impact of R145 million, with an additional indirect impact of R275 million, bringing the total contribution to South Africa’s economy to R420 million. This builds on 2023’s success, when the event contributed R388.5 million, with R133.9 million directly and R254.5 million indirectly injected into the economy.

In her keynote address during the launch event, South Africa’s Minister of Tourism Honourable Patricia de Lille highlighted the event’s role in linking Africa business events product owners with influential international buyers.

“Meetings Africa 2025 aims to continue to spotlight Africa’s diverse destinations and unique offerings for business events by unlocking Africa’s Opportunities Through Quality Connections. The event serves as a platform for business deals, knowledge sharing, and cross-sector partnerships, with a strong emphasis on enabling meaningful networking opportunities to support industry growth,” Minister de Lille said.

“As a city of a thousand hellos, we are the beating heart of business connections for South Africa and the continent. Events like Meetings Africa not only attract visitors to our shores, but they also help the residents of our city and country by creating economic opportunities that generate jobs, boost our township economy, and grow our already solid reputation as a premier business hub for the continent,” said Mlungisi Mabaso, Acting Mayor of the City of Johannesburg during his welcome address.

Showcasing Africa to the world

During the launch event, a panel discussion featuring key industry leaders, including, Nombulelo Guliwe, CEO of South African Tourism; Barba Gaoganediwe, Head: Destination Marketing and Communication at the Gauteng Tourism Authority; Rick Taylor, CEO of The Tourism Company; Glenton De Kock, CEO of Southern African Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI) as well as Gwen Ncube: Director for Stakeholder Relations at Small Tourism Enterprise Association (STEA) focused on the importance of harnessing the power of business events for the benefit of the African continent.

Media delegates also had the opportunity to meet some of the new exhibitors showcasing what’s to come at Meetings Africa 2025, including Sean Uys and Liora Brenkman.

Sean Uys from Beach and Bush, one of South Africa’s largest team-building companies, emphasised the value of the event. “Meetings Africa is a chance to gain exposure, form partnerships, and network with potential clients and suppliers,” he said.

Liora Brenkman from Rossco Shuttles and Tours echoed this sentiment. “For a small business like ours, Meetings Africa is a chance to connect with decision-makers and potentially transform our business,” she said.

Media accreditation now open

Now in its 19th year, Meetings Africa is pivotal for boosting the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions industry (MICE ) across the African continent. It is also a powerful strategic platform that helps local Small Micro and Medium Enterprises(SMMEs) foster partnerships and build networks. With more than 40 countries already represented by the registered delegates, Meetings Africa 2025 promises to create quality connections while promoting inclusive economic growth.

Don’t miss the chance to attend Meetings Africa 2025. Register for media accreditation today and stay updated with the latest news and trends in the MICE industry.

Event details:

Business Opportunities Networking Day (BONDay): 24 February 2025

24 February 2025 Exhibition Days: 25-26 February 2025

25-26 February 2025 Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

For more information and to register, visit www.meetingsafrica.co.za