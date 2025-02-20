South Africans Can Unleash Paperless Productivity with the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, now available in South Africa, offers a seamless blend of productivity and creativity. Its advanced PaperMatte Display ensures reduced eye strain without compromising clarity or vibrancy – perfect for long hours of work, study, or entertainment. Whether you’re taking notes in class, managing projects on the go, or diving into your favourite series, the MatePad 11.5 delivers. With enhanced features like the upgraded HUAWEI Notes app and intuitive tools designed to simplify your workflow, this tablet is your new partner in getting more done, effortlessly.

Stunning PaperMatte Display

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 features an 11.5-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a 2200 x 1440 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, transforming paperless tasks, learning, and reading into a smooth, vivid viewing experience. With Nanoscale Anti-Glare Etching Technology, the PaperMatte Display minimises reflections, providing a softer, more comfortable experience even during prolonged use. It has received the TÜV Rheinland Reflection-Free and Paper-Like Display Certificates, as well as the SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certificate, which guarantees reduced ambient light reflection, consistent contrast, and a paper-like texture, making it easier on the eyes.

The Colour eBook Mode further enhances the experience by using Huawei’s proprietary colour-mapping algorithm to balance brightness, hue, and colour temperature. It faithfully reproduces the vibrant colours and rich textures of physical books, like graphic novels and magazines, and brings images to life.

Compatible with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Package (3rd generation), the PaperMatte Display offers the perfect balance of friction and subtle vibration, giving you more control while writing and drawing. It even creates a pleasant rustle, closely replicating the authentic pen-on-paper experience.

Transform Notetaking with HUAWEI Notes

The new Multi-Note feature allows you to open multiple notes simultaneously, enabling seamless switching between them, and the One-Touch Split-Screen feature allows you to view and compare them side by side. Note Replay offers an efficient new way to take notes by utilising advanced audio processing technology to sync audio in real-time as you write. Clicking on the handwritten note instantly synchronises the audio, ensuring smooth and quick access to the relevant content.

Sharing notes with colleagues and friends is now easier when using the HiNote format. Recipients can effortlessly edit these shared notes, allowing you to adapt a paperless workflow and make collaboration easier.

Harness Desktop-Like Productivity

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 delivers desktop-like productivity with access to native desktop applications and features like Floating Multi-Window and advanced window management. The Multi-Screen Collaboration feature even lets you use the tablet as a second screen or easily transfer files between your tablet and phone.

The HUAWEI Smart Keyboard, designed in two modes (Laptop and Split Form), enhances productivity while on the go. In Laptop Form, it’s perfect for office use, providing a convenient and comfortable setup for creating proposals and managing documents. In Split Form, the two-piece design features a detachable keyboard and a sturdy panel bracket that securely holds the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 in place. With strong structural back support, this design allows users to type comfortably in various positions, even on their lap.

Take advantage of this fantastic deal from Telkom or Vodacom and get the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 for R399pm x 36 months with a free gift including a detachable keyboard, Bluetooth mouse, 4G Mifi, and 3-month care valued at R4596.00 Visit the HUAWEI Online store, all HUAWEI Experience Stores and selected retailers, and you can take advantage of this deal: was R7999.00, now R6999.00 with a free detachable keyboard, Bluetooth mouse and 3 months care at the value of R3597!