/ 11 March 2025

John Craig’s legacy resets men’s style, health and finances

By
Style, success, and sophistication took center stage as John Craig, a brand  synonymous with timeless fashion  since 1947, hosted an exclusive  exhibition to celebrate their legacy under the theme RESET . More than just a  celebration, it was a powerful call for men to  take charge—resetting their mindset, finances,  and fashion sense with expert guidance. On  February 26, guests arrived in impeccable flair,  embracing a generational transcending legacy  built on reinvention and excellence.

To kick off the fashion extravaganza, hosted  by renowned radio and television news anchor,  media trainer, moderator, and MC Thembekile  Mrototo, guests were treated to a prestigious  preview of John Craig’s latest collection,  featuring Polo, Roberto Vino, and Carducci. The  visually striking display made a bold statement  alluding that John Craig is more than just a  brand. The aesthetics of the ensemble crafted  for ambitious and resilient men, empowering  them to look and feel their best as they  celebrate their achievements and embrace  future opportunities with confidence. 

“Carducci has always been about more than  just impeccable tailoring—it’s about confidence,  ambition, and the pursuit of excellence. The  RESET movement aligns perfectly with our  ethos, encouraging men to refine not just  their style but their mindset and aspirations.  Partnering with John Craig on this initiative was  a natural fit, as we both believe in empowering  men to present the best version of themselves  to the world.” Said, Richard Dixon of House of  Monatic.  Nasreen Al-Riyaad, Product Designer  for Roberto Vino added; “Roberto Vino is  inspired by the elegance and craftsmanship  of Italian fashion—where style is not just about  appearance but a way of life. The RESET  movement speaks to that same philosophy:  refining, evolving, and embracing excellence.  Partnering with John Craig on this initiative  allows us to inspire men to dress with intention  and sophistication, elevating their everyday style with confidence.”

Dr. Frank Magwegwe, Employee Financial  Wellness Expert at Nedbank, highlighted a shocking statistic that only three in 1000  companies reach the milestone of 70 years. He  commended John Craig for evolving with the  times, emphasizing that just as the brand has  continuously reinvented itself, men too should  embrace growth and financial transformation. 

In line with the evening’s RESET theme, he  urged men to reflect on their finances and  redefine their relationship with money. “Back in  the day, men avoided a money subject in their  households, considering such engagements  taboo. Times are evolving, and it’s crucial that  we start having conversations about finances  and understanding our personal money habits,”  he said. Dr. Magwegwe motivated men to seek  guidance from financial professionals, educate  themselves, and take control of their financial  future. He also emphasized the importance  of self-compassion, especially in challenging  economic times.

To navigate today’s tough economic  climate, Duduzile Mathabela, Entrepreneurship  Development Specialist at the Mr Price  Foundation, reiterated the significance of  viewing side hustles as more than just a means of  survival. With one salary no longer enough, she  advised the audience to see entrepreneurship  as an enabling tool for financial growth. 

Mathabela urged attendees to leverage their  salary as capital to start businesses, challenging  them to reset their mindset on entrepreneurship  and recognize its impact on their lives.

A topic often overlooked by men is their  health and the gravity of seeking medical  advice. Dr. Fundile Nyathi, Founder and CEO  of Proactive Health Solutions, unveiled a  connection between financial stress and well being, noting that a poor relationship with  money can lead to serious health issues.  “In general, men do not prioritize their health,  and many health concerns can be managed  proactively,” he stated. Dr. Nyathi emphasized  that across all stages of life, women tend to be  healthier than men, with statistics showing that  men die, on average, five years earlier than their  spouses. He attributed this to men’s reluctance  to acknowledge stress and their detrimental  ways of coping with depression.

“Men struggle to seek professional help and often fail to recognize negative emotions.  Mental health discussions are still frowned  upon in society, where traditional masculinity  discourages vulnerability and emotional  expression,” he explained. As a result, many  men project their unresolved struggles onto  others. Dr. Nyathi stressed the need for creating  safe spaces where men can openly discuss  mental health without judgment.

While change won’t happen overnight, he  offered three key signs that reveals a man may  need professional help:

1. Sudden changes in behaviour, including  frequent anger outbursts.

2. A negative thought process, feeling as  though they are stuck or not progressing. 3. Uncharacteristic behaviour shifts,  deviating from what is typically considered  their norm.

Dr. Nyathi underscored the importance of  building supportive brotherhood structures, in  which men can engage in honest conversations  without fear or stigma, fostering a culture of  empathy and understanding.

While the evening was filled with valuable  insights from the experts, Pan African celebrity  stylist and creative director Phupho Gumede K  took the spotlight, exploring the art of investing  and maintaining a versatile wardrobe that  reflects modern ambition and confidence.

Gumede delivered a masterclass on the art  of dressing, emphasizing how the right colours  can enhance your skin tone and how the perfect  suit should be tailored to fit your body type for  a meticulous look. These personalized styling  services are available at any of the 120 John  Craig stores nationwide, offering expert advice  to help customers look and feel their best.

The auspicious occasion was set to not only  to be a night of jubilation but also a call to action  for gentlemen to rise up and get involved in a  journey of personal reinvention, reflecting on  life, the choices they make, and how to improve  while stepping flamboyantly into the future.  The night was a true journey embarked upon to highlight the message that a RESET is meant to redefine a modern man, with style,  substance, and unwavering purpose.  John Craig was established in 1947 in  Johannesburg, with a mission to provide  premium men’s fashion. Over the years, the  company has established itself as a cornerstone  of South African men’s fashion, catering  primarily to the middle-income men aged 30  and older. Known for its commitment to quality  and sophistication, John Craig has grown and  expanded, now including stores in Namibia,  Swaziland, Botswana, and Mozambique. With  over 75 years of experience, the company  continues to be a leading retailer in the industry,  offering stylish and high-quality fashion for  gentlemen at their best.

Kaboomo Mgibi Marshoff, Brand Manager  at John Craig, underscored the brand’s  unwavering commitment to men’s reinvention,  both in style and in life, “John Craig has always  stood for more than just fashion—it’s about  legacy. A man’s wardrobe is a reflection of his  journey, his ambitions, and the statement he  makes to the world. RESET is our call to men  to refine not only their style but also their  mindset, their financial well-being, and their  purpose. With our expertly trained in-store  stylists providing top-tier customer service, and  the recent launch of our online store with the  convenience of Click & Collect, we’ve made it  easier than ever for the modern gentleman to  shop Carducci, Roberto Vino, Polo and many  other premium men’s brands with confidence— anytime, anywhere.”

Products:

John Craig offers a wide range of branded  apparel, footwear, and accessories. The brand  provides a variety of styles, from casual wear  to more formal, smart clothing, ensuring  that every man can find the perfect outfit  for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for  comfortable everyday wear or stylish pieces for  a formal event, John Craig delivers top-notch  quality and timeless fashion. With its extensive  product offerings and focus on sophisticated  design, John Craig remains a trusted name  in the fashion industry for the modern, style conscious man in store and online.

