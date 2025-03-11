John Craig’s legacy resets men’s style, health and finances

Style, success, and sophistication took center stage as John Craig, a brand synonymous with timeless fashion since 1947, hosted an exclusive exhibition to celebrate their legacy under the theme RESET . More than just a celebration, it was a powerful call for men to take charge—resetting their mindset, finances, and fashion sense with expert guidance. On February 26, guests arrived in impeccable flair, embracing a generational transcending legacy built on reinvention and excellence.

To kick off the fashion extravaganza, hosted by renowned radio and television news anchor, media trainer, moderator, and MC Thembekile Mrototo, guests were treated to a prestigious preview of John Craig’s latest collection, featuring Polo, Roberto Vino, and Carducci. The visually striking display made a bold statement alluding that John Craig is more than just a brand. The aesthetics of the ensemble crafted for ambitious and resilient men, empowering them to look and feel their best as they celebrate their achievements and embrace future opportunities with confidence.

“Carducci has always been about more than just impeccable tailoring—it’s about confidence, ambition, and the pursuit of excellence. The RESET movement aligns perfectly with our ethos, encouraging men to refine not just their style but their mindset and aspirations. Partnering with John Craig on this initiative was a natural fit, as we both believe in empowering men to present the best version of themselves to the world.” Said, Richard Dixon of House of Monatic. Nasreen Al-Riyaad, Product Designer for Roberto Vino added; “Roberto Vino is inspired by the elegance and craftsmanship of Italian fashion—where style is not just about appearance but a way of life. The RESET movement speaks to that same philosophy: refining, evolving, and embracing excellence. Partnering with John Craig on this initiative allows us to inspire men to dress with intention and sophistication, elevating their everyday style with confidence.”

Dr. Frank Magwegwe, Employee Financial Wellness Expert at Nedbank, highlighted a shocking statistic that only three in 1000 companies reach the milestone of 70 years. He commended John Craig for evolving with the times, emphasizing that just as the brand has continuously reinvented itself, men too should embrace growth and financial transformation.

In line with the evening’s RESET theme, he urged men to reflect on their finances and redefine their relationship with money. “Back in the day, men avoided a money subject in their households, considering such engagements taboo. Times are evolving, and it’s crucial that we start having conversations about finances and understanding our personal money habits,” he said. Dr. Magwegwe motivated men to seek guidance from financial professionals, educate themselves, and take control of their financial future. He also emphasized the importance of self-compassion, especially in challenging economic times.

To navigate today’s tough economic climate, Duduzile Mathabela, Entrepreneurship Development Specialist at the Mr Price Foundation, reiterated the significance of viewing side hustles as more than just a means of survival. With one salary no longer enough, she advised the audience to see entrepreneurship as an enabling tool for financial growth.

Mathabela urged attendees to leverage their salary as capital to start businesses, challenging them to reset their mindset on entrepreneurship and recognize its impact on their lives.

A topic often overlooked by men is their health and the gravity of seeking medical advice. Dr. Fundile Nyathi, Founder and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, unveiled a connection between financial stress and well being, noting that a poor relationship with money can lead to serious health issues. “In general, men do not prioritize their health, and many health concerns can be managed proactively,” he stated. Dr. Nyathi emphasized that across all stages of life, women tend to be healthier than men, with statistics showing that men die, on average, five years earlier than their spouses. He attributed this to men’s reluctance to acknowledge stress and their detrimental ways of coping with depression.

“Men struggle to seek professional help and often fail to recognize negative emotions. Mental health discussions are still frowned upon in society, where traditional masculinity discourages vulnerability and emotional expression,” he explained. As a result, many men project their unresolved struggles onto others. Dr. Nyathi stressed the need for creating safe spaces where men can openly discuss mental health without judgment.

While change won’t happen overnight, he offered three key signs that reveals a man may need professional help:

1. Sudden changes in behaviour, including frequent anger outbursts.

2. A negative thought process, feeling as though they are stuck or not progressing. 3. Uncharacteristic behaviour shifts, deviating from what is typically considered their norm.

Dr. Nyathi underscored the importance of building supportive brotherhood structures, in which men can engage in honest conversations without fear or stigma, fostering a culture of empathy and understanding.

While the evening was filled with valuable insights from the experts, Pan African celebrity stylist and creative director Phupho Gumede K took the spotlight, exploring the art of investing and maintaining a versatile wardrobe that reflects modern ambition and confidence.

Gumede delivered a masterclass on the art of dressing, emphasizing how the right colours can enhance your skin tone and how the perfect suit should be tailored to fit your body type for a meticulous look. These personalized styling services are available at any of the 120 John Craig stores nationwide, offering expert advice to help customers look and feel their best.

The auspicious occasion was set to not only to be a night of jubilation but also a call to action for gentlemen to rise up and get involved in a journey of personal reinvention, reflecting on life, the choices they make, and how to improve while stepping flamboyantly into the future. The night was a true journey embarked upon to highlight the message that a RESET is meant to redefine a modern man, with style, substance, and unwavering purpose. John Craig was established in 1947 in Johannesburg, with a mission to provide premium men’s fashion. Over the years, the company has established itself as a cornerstone of South African men’s fashion, catering primarily to the middle-income men aged 30 and older. Known for its commitment to quality and sophistication, John Craig has grown and expanded, now including stores in Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Mozambique. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to be a leading retailer in the industry, offering stylish and high-quality fashion for gentlemen at their best.

Kaboomo Mgibi Marshoff, Brand Manager at John Craig, underscored the brand’s unwavering commitment to men’s reinvention, both in style and in life, “John Craig has always stood for more than just fashion—it’s about legacy. A man’s wardrobe is a reflection of his journey, his ambitions, and the statement he makes to the world. RESET is our call to men to refine not only their style but also their mindset, their financial well-being, and their purpose. With our expertly trained in-store stylists providing top-tier customer service, and the recent launch of our online store with the convenience of Click & Collect, we’ve made it easier than ever for the modern gentleman to shop Carducci, Roberto Vino, Polo and many other premium men’s brands with confidence— anytime, anywhere.”

