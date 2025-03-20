South Africa’s National Water Week 2025: Championing Water Conservation and Infrastructure Renewal Amidst Global Climate Challenges

As South Africa observes National Water Week from March 20 to 26 with the aims of recognising the crucial role water plays in global efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience, the spotlight falls on the country’s efforts to secure water amid the growing challenges of scarcity, climate change and the increasing demand of urbanisation. Against this backdrop, the Water Research Commission (WRC) of South Africa is hosting the 14th International Water Association (IWA) Conference on Water Reclamation and Reuse in Cape Town from March 16 to 20 where researchers, scientists, engineers, policymakers, thought-leaders and captains of industry have converged to share innovative solutions and knowledge in water reuse marking this the first time the country is hosting this global event.

Water Stewardship for Africa

In 2018 the City of Cape Town averted the Day Zero crisis, which sent shockwaves worldwide, by developing a visionary water strategy built on the principle that water security is everyone’s responsibility and outlining the key commitments of: managing water use, developing new resources, sharing benefits and risks, and transitioning towards a water-sensitive city. This pioneering approach has catapulted Cape Town to the forefront of global water security strategies, making it an ideal host for the conference where science meets reality.

Lessons learned from Cape Town’s experience are being implemented nationwide and are being highlighted as key case studies at the conference. These insights serve as a blueprint for other regions, showcasing best practices, innovative solutions, and the tangible impact of strategic interventions. The conference has provided a platform for knowledge exchange, the fostering of collaborations among stakeholders to replicate and scale successful initiatives across the globe.

The three-day conference has focused on special sessions, hosted in partnership with European and African experts, centred around offering invaluable insights into regional challenges, cutting-edge technologies, and policy frameworks that are driving advancements in water reuse.

The IWA Conference: A Platform for Global Collaboration

With over 200 abstracts submitted and more than 120 oral presentations, the conference delved into various aspects of water reuse, including decentralized solutions, risk management, industrial reuse, and innovative technologies. Keynote speakers from the water management ecosystem in Africa and across the globe participated actively, to share expertise and collaborate on solutions that will have a lasting impact on global water sustainability.

“The Water Research Commission is committed to driving innovation and knowledge-sharing in water reuse. We believe that through collaboration and the implementation of robust safety measures, we cannot only address public concerns but also position South Africa as a leader in sustainable water management practices. By engaging with the media and the broader public, we aim to build trust and support for water reuse initiatives, ultimately enhancing our nation’s water security.” said Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO of the Water Research Commission at the Conference.

Thought Leaders Speaking in One Strategic Voice

One of the key sessions, the “Water Executives’ Roundtable on Water Reuse and Reclamation Potential in South Africa: Unlocking Political Will and Investment,” underscored the growing demand for both centralized and decentralized water reuse solutions both locally and globally.

A key takeaway from the discussion was the need for clearer regulatory frameworks that explicitly recognise the role of water reuse and reclamation in water resource management. If South Africa is serious about incentivising and accelerating these initiatives, creating an enabling environment is critical. Strengthening regulatory clarity would also pave the way for greater private-sector participation in collaboration with the government.

The session further emphasized that designing bankable projects is essential to unlocking investment and successfully rolling out water reuse initiatives. Bridging the gap between public and private sector stakeholders will be crucial in scaling up these projects and turning water reuse into a viable and sustainable solution for South Africa’s water security.

Key Takeaways and Lessons

Despite the existing challenges, the implementation of water reclamation and reuse is expected to accelerate in the coming years. The increasing prioritisation of water reuse in coastal municipalities has signalled a shift towards more sustainable water management strategies. Strengthening governance and having clearer policies will be crucial in addressing barriers to the adoption of large-scale water reuse and help fast-track investment and private sector participation.