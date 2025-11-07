Amp up your holiday glow with Sol de Janeiro

This holiday season, Sol de Janeiro is turning up the volume on celebration. Known for its vibrant energy, bold self-expression, and unmistakable Brazilian flair, the brand invites you to embrace your inner glow with a new range of limited-edition gift sets that make self-care feel like sunshine.

Every product in the collection captures what Sol de Janeiro stands for: joy, confidence, and the beauty of being unapologetically yourself. Whether you’re gifting a loved one or treating yourself, these sets bring warmth, radiance, and a little carnival spirit to your holiday season.

Boxed. Bowed. Wowed.

Each set is perfectly packaged and ready to gift, featuring Sol de Janeiro’s most-loved products. From the award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum® Cream with its signature pistachio and salted caramel scent to the Cheirosa 62™ Perfume Mist that captures the essence of summer in a bottle, every item is designed to make you feel good in your skin.

For those who love options, there’s plenty to choose from. The Bom Dia Bright™ Party of Two delivers radiant, retexturized skin, while the Beija Flor™ Party of Two boosts elasticity and leaves a soft floral trail. The Cheirosa & Cheer Perfume Mist Trio brings a vacation-ready vibe in miniature form, and the Smooth & Glow Bum Bum Body Routine is your all-in-one ticket to visibly smooth, hydrated skin.

And for the ultimate beauty lover, the Body Care Extravaganza Celebration brings together twelve iconic bestsellers in one stunning box. It’s the kind of gift that makes every day feel like a trip to Rio.

Prices range from R585 to R5 125, with sets available at ARC, Bash/TFG, Edgars, Superbalist, Takealot, Truworths, and Woolworths.

In keeping with the brand’s values, each carton is recyclable and sourced from sustainably managed forests. All products are cruelty free, vegan friendly, mineral oil free, and formulated without octinoxate or oxybenzone, proving that beauty can be both joyful and responsible.

Celebrated globally for its sensorial, Brazilian-inspired body care, Sol de Janeiro has earned recognition from TIME100 and Fast Company for bringing a fresh, confident approach to self-care. This season, it’s your turn to shine a little brighter and keep the good glow going.