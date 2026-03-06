Infrastructure funding is not the constraint. Governance is.

Zen Dlamini: Global Head of Public Sector and Infrastructure South Africa Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking

South Africa does not face a shortage of capital for infrastructure. It faces a shortage of institutions that are structurally ready to absorb it.

This distinction is often overlooked in debates about infrastructure delivery. Funding gaps are frequently cited as the primary obstacle, yet South Africa’s financial system remains deep, liquid and capable of supporting large scale investment. The more persistent constraint lies in governance, project preparation and institutional capacity.

That assessment emerged from complementary conversations with Zen Dlamini, head of public sector at Standard Bank, and Mohammed Bhabha from the bank’s energy and infrastructure funding division. Their remarks reframe a debate that often assumes funding is the central barrier to infrastructure investment.

Liquidity exists. Domestic banks remain well capitalised. Institutional investors are searching for long term assets. International operators are positioning to participate in infrastructure opportunities as reforms begin to reshape South Africa’s energy and logistics sectors.

The constraint lies elsewhere.

When asked what makes municipalities financeable, Dlamini resisted a simple binary answer.

“It’s very important that we unpack municipalities,” she said, noting that South Africa’s 267 municipalities span metros, district municipalities and smaller local authorities with vastly different fiscal capacities.

Her focus is on the large metropolitan municipalities such as Johannesburg, eThekwini, Cape Town and Tshwane because of their systemic economic significance.

“The impact thereof is much, much bigger,” she said. “I’m not saying the other municipalities are less important, because municipalities have a very big impact on the communities that they service.”

Metros are under strain. Governance instability, revenue collection weaknesses and mounting service delivery pressures have left several operating in tight fiscal conditions. But Dlamini cautions against framing the issue in terms of municipalities being simply bankable or unbankable.

“You can’t really distinguish between a municipality that cannot be financed,” she said.

The real issue is institutional condition and project structure.

Municipalities receive transfers from National Treasury and are expected to operate efficiently. Borrowing should ideally support capital expenditure such as energy projects, water systems and infrastructure upgrades where there is a defined asset base and measurable economic return.

“We do look at specific programmes. We do look at specific projects that we should be supporting,” she said.

In Ekurhuleni, renewable energy initiatives involve private sector participation in delivery. Where a project is structured clearly, with defined implementation partners and credible revenue logic, funding becomes viable.

Structure determines financeability.

Municipal dysfunction does not remain contained within local government balance sheets. It spills over into the broader system.

When municipalities fail to collect revenue or manage utilities effectively, water boards are affected. Eskom is affected. Ultimately the national fiscus is exposed.

Municipalities collectively owe Eskom more than R100 billion. That debt weakens Eskom’s balance sheet, feeds into tariff pressures and filters through the broader fiscal framework. It also undermines municipal creditworthiness further, creating a circular vulnerability.

“It is in the interest of us to make sure that municipalities function,” Dlamini said.

Mohamed Bhabha: Vice President for Energy & Infrastructure Financing at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking

From the funding side, Bhabha reinforces the structural dimension.

“What they are trying to do is to have self-sustaining departments, where water is responsible for water, energy for energy, sanitation for sanitation,” he said, referring to metro trading services reform.

Ring fencing utility revenues allows lenders to model risk properly. Cross subsidisation blurs accountability and weakens credit assessment. Clear revenue streams strengthen the case for long term infrastructure finance.

Dlamini is unequivocal that capital itself is not scarce.

“The funding can come,” she said. “But what stage should the municipality be in? That is the most important one.”

That stage is defined by governance, skills and operational efficiency.

The water crisis illustrates the distinction between funding and function.

Asked whether South Africa’s water crisis is primarily about funding or governance, Dlamini rejected the premise.

“The water crisis cannot necessarily just be a funding issue.”

Ageing infrastructure, weak maintenance regimes and shortages of technical skills sit at the core of the problem.

“We talk about the number of engineers that we’ve got in the country,” she said, noting that expertise is unevenly distributed and not always located where it is most needed.

Water infrastructure operates across upstream, midstream and downstream segments. Upstream transfers, including cross border supply, are only part of the equation. The more acute failures lie downstream within municipal reticulation networks.

“The biggest challenges that we are seeing are really on the downstream side,” she said.

Leakages, broken pipelines and deferred maintenance erode system capacity long before funding shortages become visible. Injecting capital into weak governance environments does not automatically resolve systemic losses.

Bhabha sees the same dynamic from a lender’s perspective.

“There isn’t really a shortage of capital from capital markets, private markets, banks or financial institutions in South Africa,” he said.

The issue is different.

“It’s more about finding projects that are bankable.”

Standard Bank funds bulk entities such as the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority and Rand Water. These institutions operate within clearer revenue frameworks and stronger governance environments, making them easier to finance.

At municipal level, however, inefficiencies accumulate.

“A lot of water losses occur right at municipal level,” Bhabha said. “Pipeline infrastructure has not been maintained as well as it should have been.”

The problem reflects maintenance discipline and governance consistency rather than capital scarcity.

The same structural logic extends to rail and ports.

South Africa’s mining sector remains heavily dependent on efficient logistics corridors. Coal, iron ore, manganese and chrome exports rely on functioning rail lines and port terminals. When Transnet underperforms, production is constrained and export earnings decline.

Rail and port inefficiency therefore affects corporate profitability, employment and national revenue collection.

Asked whether South Africa is ready for private sector participation in rail and ports, Dlamini did not hesitate.

“Yes, we are definitely ready.”

She describes the logistics system as intermodal, linking sea routes, inland rail corridors and logistics networks, requiring coordinated reform rather than isolated interventions.

Operation Vulindlela and the National Logistics Crisis Committee were established precisely to address these bottlenecks.

“It’s not just up to government to deliver this economy,” she said. “We’ve got a joint responsibility to deliver the economy.”

There are now tangible examples.

Transnet’s request for proposals for the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 attracted multiple bidders. ICTSI, an international terminal operator, was selected and assumed operations after legal processes were concluded.

“They took over in January,” Dlamini said.

The concession is viewed as a landmark because it introduces international operational capacity into a strategic port node. ICTSI operates across multiple jurisdictions and is expected to improve throughput and efficiency.

Additional concession processes are under way. Rail corridor proposals have been issued and responses received. Private operators are positioning to supply rolling stock and locomotives in anticipation of structured participation.

Bhabha notes that this shift marks a break from the past.

“We are seeing private sector invited to run concessions on certain lines, which was never the case before,” he said.

From a funding perspective, the readiness of projects matters as much as policy intent.

“Our rail export infrastructure in relation to commodities has to function,” he said.

Without operational corridors, commodity volumes cannot reach ports. Without export volumes, growth and fiscal revenue weaken.

International interest reinforces the point.

Dlamini describes infrastructure roadshows in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Japan where South Africa’s reform pipeline is presented to global investors.

“There is private sector that is quite keen to play a role in the country,” she said.

Infrastructure capital is mobile. It flows toward credible frameworks with defined risk allocation and execution certainty.

Dlamini is realistic about the pace of reform.

“Some people think it’s just too slow,” she said. “Some people say we are crawling.”

But tangible progress is beginning to emerge. Concessions have been signed. Operators have assumed control. Additional bids are under way.

For Bhabha, the funding lens reinforces the same conclusion. Where projects are structured, capital is available. Where governance is credible, risk can be priced. Where maintenance is prioritised, long term infrastructure finance becomes viable.

The infrastructure constraint is therefore institutional.

Municipalities must stabilise governance, ring fence revenue streams and enforce billing discipline. Water systems must prioritise maintenance and technical capacity. Rail concessions must allocate risk clearly and provide operational certainty.

Funding follows structure. It does not create it.

South Africa’s financial system is not short of liquidity. What it lacks are institutions consistently capable of absorbing and deploying that capital effectively.

Finance is not the binding constraint.

Governance is.