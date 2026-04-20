The Rebirth of Ubuntu concert is proud to announce Capitec as its new headline sponsor. This partnership is rooted in Capitec and The Rebirth of Ubuntu’s shared values and commitment to supporting South African culture, creative industries, and youth development. Set to take place at the Joburg Theatre over two nights on the 29th and 30th of May, The Rebirth of Ubuntu concert, curated and produced by renowned guitarist and composer Billy Monama, fuses heritage and cultural diversity.

The 5th edition of the concert bursts onto the scene under the theme “50 Years of Youth Legacy,”. “This alliance with Capitec mirrors our joint vow to access, inclusion, and real community change,” shares Monama. “Together, we champion social good, culture, and storytelling to lift communities through art and heritage.”

“Capitec is thrilled to sponsor the Rebirth of Ubuntu concert, a celebration of South Africa’s rich musical heritage and cultural diversity,” says Asha Patel, Head of Brand and Communications at Capitec. “The concert’s vision not only honours the legends that shaped the country’s sound but also inspires the next generation to carry that legacy forward. Our support of this vision reflects our commitment to empowering communities and investing in the future of South African creativity,” she adds.

This year’s lineup is a star-studded homage to South Africa’s musical legends who forged our unified cultural heartbeat. The concert brings together a powerful collective of South African music icons, led by platinum-selling, multi-award-winning Lira and featuring the spiritually evocative jazz artistry of Zoë Modiga. They are joined by Vusi Nova’s soul-deep Xhosa storytelling, Tutu Puoane’s globally refined jazz elegance, and curator Billy Monama’s visionary musicianship. Together, these artists weave heritage, innovation, and emotion into a transformative celebration of sound and culture.

Backed by a majestic 20-piece orchestra, masterfully arranged and conducted by Grammy-winning producer Joe Arthur, the collective soundscape promises an unforgettable musical experience. Crowning the night as honorary artist is the legendary guitarist, composer, and academic Jimmy Dludlu, whose virtuoso fingers dance across strings like Soweto sunsets, crafting fusion masterpieces that echo Africa’s triumphant soul.

Event Details

• Dates: 29 and 30 May 2026 (Two electrifying nights)

• Time: 19:30

• Venue: Joburg Theatre

• Tickets: R350 general–R1800 (VIP Hospitality Packages)

• More Info and to purchase tickets: Visit Webtickets

Rebirth of Ubuntu and Capitec is proudly brought to you by City of Joburg, Joburg Theatre, Arts Alive and Brand South Africa. Join the rhythm of reflection, resilience, and reignited Ubuntu. Let music transform memory into legacy and hope – be part of this vibrant movement.