We stopped talking and built something. We Built it in Mokopane

Mopeli Lerotholi, CEO at Oricred

There is a moment in every business when the analysis ends and the commitment begins. For us, that moment happened in Mokopane.

Not because it was the obvious choice. Not because the model demanded a new location. But because the more time we spent on the ground in that region, the harder it became to justify operating from anywhere else.

There is a particular kind of entrepreneur that Mokopane produces. Someone who has figured out how to win work in one of the most competitive and demanding supply chains in the country, the platinum belt, without the infrastructure that most funders assume exists when they read a balance sheet. They win the contract. They know the suppliers. They understand the delivery requirements. What they are missing is not capability. It is the working environment that allows capability to perform consistently.

Imagine a business owner who secures a purchase order from one of the largest mining operations in the belt. The margin is strong. The delivery window is 30 days. She has delivered similar contracts before. But the funder who could unlock her working capital is three provinces away, making decisions from a spreadsheet with no understanding of what procurement in this corridor actually demands. She spends the first week calling. The second week chasing approvals. By week three the window is closing. By week four she has either compromised on quality to survive or lost the contract entirely.

This is not a hypothetical designed to make a point. It is a pattern we have watched repeat itself more times than we are comfortable with. And for a long time, we funded businesses well and still watched it happen, because funding alone was never the complete answer. The gap was not capital. It was the distance between capital and execution.

That distance is what we went to Mokopane to close.

What the ground reveals

From a distance, a deal looks like a document. On the ground, it is a living thing. Suppliers shift. Timelines compress. Input costs change overnight. Problems arrive at seven in the morning before anyone in Johannesburg has opened a laptop. And when they do, the difference between a loss and a recovery is almost always how quickly the right support can respond.

Mokopane sits at the centre of South Africa’s platinum belt. Mogalakwena is minutes away. Platreef has come online. The contracts are real, the demand is growing, and the entrepreneurs in this region are already participating in formal supply chains. That part of the story is not broken. What is fragmented is everything that happens after the purchase order lands.

Funding sits elsewhere. Decisions happen elsewhere. Coordination is informal. And time, the one thing delivery depends on most, gets lost in the space between.

We did not need more analysis to understand this. We needed to move closer.

Why we built here and what we built

The Oricred Hub in Mokopane is what we believe to be the first dedicated working capital hub established within a South African mining corridor and rural-urban economy. Not a satellite office. Not a co-working space. A purpose-built environment where funding, deal structuring, supplier coordination, and execution support exist in the same place, at the same time, close to where delivery actually happens.

The decision to build here carries the endorsement of Valtera, a mining company with deep operational roots in the Mokopane region. Their involvement anchors the Hub within a real and active supply chain. It is also a signal worth noting: that the private sector, when it chooses to, can be part of building the solution rather than remaining a distant beneficiary of it.

This is not a concept being piloted. It is open and operational.

What changes when the system is in one place

The effect of proximity is difficult to overstate.

When a funder is physically present in the same environment as the entrepreneur, risk assessment changes. It becomes grounded in reality rather than abstraction. Deal structuring reflects what local suppliers can actually provide, what logistics genuinely cost, and what the delivery window truly allows. When something shifts on the ground, which it always does, it can be addressed immediately rather than after the damage has already been done.

Over time, something more valuable than efficiency emerges. Trust. Not the abstract kind that appears in policy documents, but the kind built through visibility, through consistency, through accountability being present in the same room as the work.

A professional environment also does something easy to underestimate. It changes how businesses carry themselves. Structure improves. Standards rise. The entrepreneurs operating from the Hub engage with corporate and government clients differently, because they are operating from a space that reflects the seriousness of what they are building. Execution stops happening despite the environment. It starts happening because of it.

What this signals

Mokopane is one place. But it asks a question worth asking everywhere.

How many towns across South Africa sit within active industrial corridors, full of capable entrepreneurs and real contracts, and still without anything close to what the Hub provides? How many SMEs are losing deals not because they cannot deliver, but because the system around them was never designed to support delivery?

We are not in the business of waiting for that system to fix itself. We are in the business of building what is missing and proving it works.

The businesses operating from the Hub today are not waiting for permission or policy. They are delivering. They are building track records and compounding the kind of credibility that eventually changes how the broader financial system has to see them.

That is what commitment to a place actually looks like. Not a press release. Not a ribbon cutting. A hub, open, operational, and doing the work.

The conversation about whether South African SMEs can deliver at scale has gone on long enough. The only question that matters now is whether we are willing to build the systems that make scale not just possible, but inevitable.

In Mokopane, we already have.