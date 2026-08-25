Levelling the STEM Playing Field: Two New Science Teaching and Learning Centres Open in Cape Town

Two new Science Teaching and Learning Centres (Science TLCs) were officially opened at primary schools in Nyanga and Philippi, Cape Town, on Tuesday, 18 August 2026. The centres form part of an ambitious partnership between the Garden Cities Archway Foundation (GCAF), the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), and Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) to strengthen STEM education in under-resourced schools across the Western Cape.
A total of 12 new Science TLCs have been planned and financed for 2026 through the partnership. The two centres opened at John Pama Primary School in Nyanga and Heinz Park Primary School in Philippi bring the total number of Science TLCs established at Western Cape schools through the programme to 127.
A Partnership Strengthening STEM Education
The GCAF, WCED and AK NPC partnership has received significant recognition for its contribution to improving the teaching and learning of science and mathematics in disadvantaged schools. At the recent 2026 National Science and Technology Forum Awards – widely regarded as the “Science Oscars of South Africa”, Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company was named the national winner in the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) category.
The award recognised AK NPC’s work in expanding access to quality STEM education in under-resourced schools through an integrated approach that combines teacher development, learner support and the establishment of Science Teaching and Learning Centres.
The continued expansion of the Science TLC programme demonstrates the value of partnerships in addressing structural inequalities in STEM education. By combining infrastructure development with teacher professional development and learner enrichment, the programme seeks not only to provide schools with laboratories, but also to create the conditions necessary for a sustainable culture of science teaching and learning.
Creating Opportunities at John Pama and Heinz Park Primary Schools
At the opening of the Science TLC at John Pama Primary, Principal Mr Owen Molakeng highlighted the significance of the investment for one of Nyanga’s oldest primary schools. He noted that the school had long required the type of support provided through the Science TLC programme.
The new facility gives Natural Sciences teachers access to a modern, purpose-designed learning environment while also connecting them to ongoing professional development and training provided through the partnership between AK NPC, GCAF and WCED. This combination of infrastructure and teacher support is intended to strengthen teachers’ capacity to provide learners with meaningful and practical science-learning experiences.
At Heinz Park Primary, Principal Mrs Nombulelo Msesiwe expressed her excitement at the school’s inclusion in the Science TLC programme. She acknowledged the economic and security challenges faced by many learners in the community, while emphasising the school’s commitment to ensuring that the new facility is used effectively.
Mrs Msesiwe indicated that learners across all grades would be given opportunities to access the resources available in the Science TLC and that teachers would continue to participate in professional development programmes offered through the AK NPC, GCAF and WCED partnership.
WCED Science Subject Adviser for the South Education District, Mr Ryan Arendse, also committed his support to ensuring that the new facilities are effectively utilised. He emphasised the importance of encouraging teachers to participate continuously in professional development and to use the facilities to enhance the quality of science teaching.
Putting Learners at the Centre
Speaking at both openings, Mrs Myrtle February, Chairperson of GCAF, emphasised that children must remain at the centre of every education initiative. She reminded educators and partners that “each child was born to be successful” and that teachers have a responsibility to create opportunities for every learner to realise their potential.
Her remarks reflect a central principle of the Science TLC programme: infrastructure is most valuable when it is accompanied by the professional capacity, resources and opportunities required to place learners at the centre of the learning process.
Prof Shaheed Hartley, Director and CEO of Advancing Knowledge NPC, demonstrated inquiry-based science teaching through a series of practical science activities at the openings. The demonstrations illustrated the importance of allowing learners to engage directly and actively with scientific concepts and resources.
Prof Hartley emphasised that the teacher development component of the programme is designed to provide educators with the skills, confidence and conceptual understanding required to teach science practically and through inquiry.
Building a Culture of Science Teaching
The construction of each Science TLC is preceded by a SACE-endorsed Inquiry-Based Science Education short course offered by AK NPC to Intermediate and Senior Phase Natural Sciences teachers from participating schools.
The rigorous programme incorporates several complementary elements. These include model lessons facilitated by experts in their respective disciplines, the development of learning resources, and opportunities for teachers to teach selected topics to facilitators and fellow educators in a supportive but critical environment.
Particular emphasis is placed on inquiry-based teaching, with teachers encouraged to develop theoretical understanding and critical inquiry skills through practical classroom experience. The overall objective is to build a culture of science teaching in participating schools.
This approach recognises that the provision of a laboratory alone does not necessarily translate into improved science education. Teachers need the pedagogical knowledge, confidence and practical skills to use these facilities effectively. The Science TLC programme therefore integrates infrastructure investment with sustained teacher development.
Developing a Culture of Science Learning
The programme’s second component focuses directly on learners. In South Africa, STEM subjects are often perceived as difficult, and many learners tend to move towards subjects they regard as less demanding. The programme therefore seeks to challenge these perceptions by creating positive, engaging and practical experiences of science and mathematics from an early stage.
Teacher development is linked to learner development through the establishment of science clubs and participation in a range of AK NPC initiatives. These include science clubs, science competitions, Women in Mathematics, robotics, aviation programmes and tutorials.
Through these activities, learners are given opportunities to explore STEM beyond the formal curriculum, develop confidence in their abilities and discover the relevance and excitement of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Together, these initiatives are intended to build a culture of science learning in participating schools and encourage learners to consider STEM subjects as accessible, rewarding and relevant pathways for further study and future careers.
Science TLCs as Hubs for STEM Development
The third component of the programme is the construction of the Science Teaching and Learning Centre itself.
Many schools in disadvantaged communities were not originally designed or equipped with facilities that support effective practical teaching and learning in science, technology and mathematics. The establishment of a Science TLC addresses this infrastructure gap by providing teachers and learners with a dedicated, creative and appropriately equipped space in which STEM education can flourish.
Prof Hartley describes the Science TLC as a “hub” within the school where the culture of science teaching and the culture of science learning can be developed and sustained. The ultimate objective is to contribute to improved learner outcomes and increased participation in STEM subjects.