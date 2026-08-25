Levelling the STEM Playing Field: Two New Science Teaching and Learning Centres Open in Cape Town

Particular emphasis is placed on inquiry-based teaching, with teachers encouraged to develop theoretical understanding and critical inquiry skills through practical classroom experience. The overall objective is to build a culture of science teaching in participating schools.

This approach recognises that the provision of a laboratory alone does not necessarily translate into improved science education. Teachers need the pedagogical knowledge, confidence and practical skills to use these facilities effectively. The Science TLC programme therefore integrates infrastructure investment with sustained teacher development.

Developing a Culture of Science Learning The programme’s second component focuses directly on learners. In South Africa, STEM subjects are often perceived as difficult, and many learners tend to move towards subjects they regard as less demanding. The programme therefore seeks to challenge these perceptions by creating positive, engaging and practical experiences of science and mathematics from an early stage.