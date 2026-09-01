Expanding STEM Opportunities: Four New Science Teaching and Learning Centres Open in the Eden and Central Karoo

Strengthening STEM Education in Under-Resourced Schools

The partnership between the Garden Cities Archway Foundation (GCAF), the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), and Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) has resulted in the establishment of four new Science Teaching and Learning Centres (Science TLCs), strengthening opportunities for the teaching and learning of STEM subjects in under-resourced schools across the Western Cape.

All four Science TLCs were officially opened on Thursday, 27 August 2026, in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District. The new centres are located at Indwe High School in Mossel Bay; Thembalethu High School and Imizamo Yethu High School in Thembalethu, George; and Denneoord Primary School in George.

The Eden and Central Karoo Education District was recently recognised as the best-performing district in South Africa for leadership and management at the 2026 National Education Excellence Awards. The district received first place in the Excellence in District Leadership and Management category at the national awards ceremony held on Friday, 24 July 2026. The award recognises outstanding leadership, governance, and support provided to schools across the district.

With the addition of the four new Science TLCs, the total number of centres in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District has increased to 20—10 serving primary schools and 10 serving secondary schools. The expansion of the Science TLC programme further advances the district’s ongoing commitment to strengthening support for schools and enhancing access to quality teaching and learning.