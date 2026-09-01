Expanding STEM Opportunities: Four New Science Teaching and Learning Centres Open in the Eden and Central Karoo

Strengthening STEM Education in Under-Resourced Schools
The partnership between the Garden Cities Archway Foundation (GCAF), the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), and Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) has resulted in the establishment of four new Science Teaching and Learning Centres (Science TLCs), strengthening opportunities for the teaching and learning of STEM subjects in under-resourced schools across the Western Cape.
All four Science TLCs were officially opened on Thursday, 27 August 2026, in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District. The new centres are located at Indwe High School in Mossel Bay; Thembalethu High School and Imizamo Yethu High School in Thembalethu, George; and Denneoord Primary School in George.
The Eden and Central Karoo Education District was recently recognised as the best-performing district in South Africa for leadership and management at the 2026 National Education Excellence Awards. The district received first place in the Excellence in District Leadership and Management category at the national awards ceremony held on Friday, 24 July 2026. The award recognises outstanding leadership, governance, and support provided to schools across the district.
With the addition of the four new Science TLCs, the total number of centres in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District has increased to 20—10 serving primary schools and 10 serving secondary schools. The expansion of the Science TLC programme further advances the district’s ongoing commitment to strengthening support for schools and enhancing access to quality teaching and learning.
The latest developments bring the total number of Science TLCs established through the GCAF, WCED, and AK NPC partnership in 2026 to six, with a further six currently under construction. Since the inception of the Science TLC initiative in 2011, the total number of centres established across the Western Cape, including the four latest centres, has increased to 131.
Expanding Access to Practical Science Education
One of the most significant outcomes of the Science TLC partnership is the transformation of access to practical science education. Schools that previously had limited or no access to functional science laboratories are now able to provide learners with practical science experiences as an integral part of everyday teaching and learning.
These purpose-designed learning environments support inquiry-based approaches to science education, enabling learners to engage directly with scientific concepts through experimentation, investigation, and hands-on activities. In addition to strengthening conceptual understanding, this approach can increase learner engagement and stimulate greater interest in STEM-related subjects, further studies, and careers.
Creating Opportunities for Learners and Teachers
The opening of the four new Science TLCs provided an opportunity for school leaders and educators to reflect on how the new facilities can strengthen science education at their schools.
Indwe High School: Strengthening Inquiry-Based Science Teaching
At the opening of the Science TLC at Indwe High School in Mossel Bay, Principal Mr Ntsikelelo Ngcenge expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities the new facility will create for learners and teachers.
He highlighted the participation of the school’s senior science teacher Mr Ttyiwa Xolani and fellow Natural Sciences teachers in professional development provided by AK NPC. Through this training, educators gained a stronger understanding of inquiry-based approaches to science teaching while also gaining access to a modern science laboratory in which these approaches can be implemented with learners.
Thembalethu High School: Inspiring Future Scientists
The Science TLC at Thembalethu High School was created through the conversion and combination of two smaller classrooms into a dedicated science teaching and learning facility.
Principal Mr Mlulami Faleni expressed his pride in the new centre and his confidence that it would help inspire future generations of science enthusiasts. He anticipated significant improvements in science results and emphasised the importance of teachers making full use of the resources available to provide learners with meaningful, hands-on experiences of the science curriculum.
Imizamo Yethu High School: Creating Opportunities for Every Science Learner
At Imizamo Yethu High School, Principal Mr Sivuyile Njozela expressed his delight at the school's new Science TLC. He assured those attending the opening that the facility would be made available across all grades, ensuring that every learner studying science has an opportunity to experience inquiry-based learning through practical, hands-on activities.
Denneoord Primary School: Building Early Interest in STEM
Mr Herman du Plessis, Principal of Denneoord Primary School, highlighted the enthusiasm of the school's science teachers, who were eager to begin using the new facility for both curriculum-based activities and STEM Club programmes. He emphasised that the Science TLC would provide learners with meaningful, practical science experiences and create opportunities to develop an interest in STEM from an early stage of their education.
Sustaining the Impact Through Teacher Development
WCED Science Subject Adviser for the Education District, Mr Keenan Rasmus, speaking at the opening of the Science TLCs, committed the district's support to ensuring that the new facilities are used to their full potential.
He emphasised the importance of schools taking advantage of the opportunities created through the partnership between AK NPC, GCAF, and WCED. He also encouraged school principals to ensure that all their science teachers participate in the professional development programmes offered through the partnership.
The emphasis on educator development is central to the sustainability of the Science TLC initiative. Infrastructure alone cannot transform science education; teachers need the confidence, knowledge, pedagogical approaches, and resources to use these spaces effectively to enhance learning.
Putting Learners at the Centre of STEM Education
Speaking at all four Science TLC openings, Mr John Mathews, CEO of the Garden Cities Archway Foundation, emphasised the partnership's commitment to creating a more equitable STEM education landscape.
“We do this work because we have seen firsthand how access to quality STEM education can change the trajectory of a young person's life. Too many learners, particularly in underserved communities, have the talent and potential to succeed in science and technology but lack access to the resources, opportunities, and support systems that can help them thrive. Our work is driven by a commitment to changing that reality.
“Through the establishment of Science Teaching and Learning Centres, we have focused on creating spaces where learners and educators can engage meaningfully with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Seeing learners develop confidence in their abilities, discover a passion for STEM, and begin to envision futures they may never have considered before is what makes this work so rewarding.”
Prof Shaheed Hartley, Director and CEO of Advancing Knowledge NPC, said that his organisation and its partners are committed to transforming STEM education in under-resourced South African schools through a combination of infrastructure development, educator development, and learner engagement, with the aim of achieving long-term systemic impact.
“The work is important because meaningful improvement in STEM education requires both confident, well-equipped teachers and motivated, curious learners. By investing in educator development and creating inspiring spaces for scientific inquiry, we can transform schools into centres of opportunity, strengthening STEM outcomes and preparing young people with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities needed to participate in South Africa's future and economic development.”
Looking Ahead: Building South Africa's STEM Talent Pipeline
The GCAF, WCED and AK NPC partnership's contribution extends beyond the individual schools receiving Science TLCs. South Africa's economic growth and competitiveness depend, in part, on developing a strong pipeline of scientifically literate learners, skilled technicians, engineers, researchers, and innovators.
Improving the quality of STEM education at school level, supporting teachers through sustained professional development, and creating environments in which learners can experience science in meaningful and practical ways all contribute to building the human capital required for the country's future development.
The Science TLC model also offers valuable lessons for potential broader implementation across South Africa and the African continent, particularly in addressing persistent inequalities in access to quality STEM education.
As the partnership continues to expand the network of Science Teaching and Learning Centres, the focus remains on creating an integrated approach in which infrastructure, teacher development, and learner engagement work together to strengthen STEM education and expand opportunities for young people.
Supporting the Expansion of STEM Opportunities
Organisations interested in supporting the development of Science Teaching and Learning Centres and contributing to the expansion of STEM opportunities for learners in under-resourced schools are encouraged to contact:
Prof Shaheed Hartley
Director and CEO
Advancing Knowledge NPC
Email: shartley@skatt.co.za
Cell: 083 793 0436