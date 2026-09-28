Science in Action: Advancing Knowledge NPC Science Club Competition 2026

The annual Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) Science Club Competition was held on Monday, 21 September 2026, at the Cape Winelands Education District Office. The event brought together 22 of the top-performing science clubs from schools participating in the AK NPC Science Club Project in the Cape Winelands and Overberg regions. The participating schools comprised 14 primary schools and eight high schools, with more than 220 learners accompanied by their science teachers taking part in the competition.
The competition provided learners with an opportunity to demonstrate their scientific knowledge, practical skills, creativity and understanding through experiments, investigations, exhibitions, presentations, designs and other science-based activities. The event was characterised by colourful chemical reactions, flames, smoke, dramatic demonstrations, innovative homemade technologies and a range of carefully prepared experiments conducted in a controlled and safe environment.
Building a Culture of Science through Partnership
The Science Club Project was initiated in 2004 by Prof Shaheed Hartley, Director of AK NPC, and originally began as the Science Development Project at rural schools in what was then known as the Breede-River Overberg Education District in the Western Cape.
The project forms part of a partnership between Advancing Knowledge NPC, the Garden Cities Archway Foundation and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) aimed at improving and advancing the teaching and learning of science in schools.
The 2026 competition marked the 22nd year of the Science Club Project. Over the years, the partnership between AK NPC and the science subject advisory services of the Cape Winelands and Overberg Education Districts has continued to develop and strengthen.
At participating schools, science clubs are guided and supported by committed science teachers and school principals. These educators play an important role in encouraging learners to participate in science club activities and ensuring that teachers take part in AK NPC training programmes designed to strengthen their ability to establish, manage and develop science clubs.
The programme seeks to stimulate learners' interest, enthusiasm and willingness to engage with science and mathematics as important gateway subjects to future study and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Preparing Teachers and Learners for the Competition
The annual competition was preceded by a science club teacher/practitioner training programme held at the end of July at Bonnievale Primary School in Bonnievale. More than 60 teachers participated in the training, where they were equipped with practical knowledge and skills to establish new science clubs or strengthen existing ones.
The training introduced teachers to a progressive approach to planning and conducting science activities. Teachers were encouraged to begin with simple experiments and investigations and gradually progress to more complex demonstrations, exhibitions and projects.
The intention was for teachers to transfer these skills to their learners through their school science clubs, enabling learners to develop the practical knowledge, confidence and presentation skills required to participate successfully in the annual competition.
A Day of Science, Creativity and Discovery
At the opening of the competition, Cape Winelands Education District Director Mr Gregory Kannemeyer welcomed the participating schools, teachers and learners. He encouraged learners to enjoy the event and make the most of the opportunity to engage with science, highlighting their potential as future contributors to the STEM fields.
Each science club was permitted a maximum of ten learners and was allocated ten minutes to conduct its presentation. During this time, learners were required not only to demonstrate their experiments or activities but also to explain the relevant scientific concepts, processes, theories and principles. Safety considerations formed an important part of the presentations.
The learners demonstrated considerable preparation and confidence. Their presentations included scientific experiments and investigations, colourful solutions and chemical reactions, innovative gadgets and homemade technologies, demonstrations involving pressure, flames and smoke, as well as a variety of creative science activities.
The carefully controlled demonstrations included loud bangs, single- and multi-coloured flames, smoke, unusual smells and burning substances. While some presentations produced dramatic effects, learners were expected to explain the scientific principles behind their demonstrations and conduct their activities responsibly and safely.
The enthusiasm of the learners was matched by the support of their teachers and fellow science club members. The confidence and competence displayed by many participants reflected the sustained practice and preparation undertaken throughout the year.
Primary School Competition
The primary school component produced an energetic and highly competitive programme. Learners sought to distinguish their science clubs through engaging experiments, innovative techniques, creative demonstrations and entertaining presentations.
Some presentations incorporated dramatic performances and science-based "tricks" to capture the attention of the audience and judges. The commitment of the teachers was also evident as they encouraged, motivated and supported their learners throughout their presentations.
The event demonstrated that primary school learners can engage meaningfully with scientific concepts when provided with opportunities to investigate, experiment, ask questions and communicate their findings in creative ways.
High School Competition
The high school section introduced greater complexity, with learners presenting a broader range of experiments, exhibitions and scientific activities. Some demonstrations involved relatively simple scientific principles presented on a larger scale or with greater technical complexity and dramatic effect.
The audience responded enthusiastically to the presentations, while the adjudicators assessed the learners' understanding, practical skills, creativity, explanations and ability to conduct their activities safely and effectively.
The high school presentations demonstrated how participation in science clubs can provide learners with opportunities to deepen their understanding of scientific concepts while developing practical and communication skills.
Sharing Knowledge and Encouraging Collaboration
One of the notable features of the competition was the enthusiasm shown by learners towards the presentations of other science clubs. Primary and high school learners encouraged one another and showed genuine interest in experiments and activities that captured their attention.
The competition therefore served not only as an adjudicated event but also as an informal platform for sharing scientific techniques, ideas and knowledge. Learners were able to observe different approaches to experimentation and presentation, while teachers and science club members gained exposure to new ideas that could potentially be incorporated into their own school programmes.
The atmosphere throughout the day reflected a strong interest in practical science, with learners and teachers engaging enthusiastically with the experiments and demonstrations presented.
Celebrating Achievement
At the conclusion of the competition, Prof Shaheed Hartley thanked all those who had contributed to the success of the event. Particular appreciation was expressed to the science teachers and the more than 220 learners who had dedicated time and effort to preparing for the competition.
Following the adjudication process and in accordance with the prescribed competition guidelines, a winner was selected in each category.
- Primary School Winner: Vergesig Primary School
- High School Winner: Ashton Secondary School
The achievements of the winning schools reflected the preparation and commitment of their learners and teachers, while the standard of participation across the competition highlighted the growing enthusiasm for practical science among the participating schools.
Looking Ahead
The 2026 Science Club Competition demonstrated the value of sustained collaboration between schools, educators, education officials, non-profit organisations and supporting partners in promoting science education.
Through teacher development, school-based science clubs and opportunities for learners to engage in practical experimentation, the programme continues to create opportunities for rural learners to develop scientific knowledge, practical skills, curiosity and confidence.
AK NPC encourages organisations and corporate partners interested in supporting science education in rural schools to contribute to initiatives that develop a strong foundation of future STEM practitioners.
For further information about supporting the initiative, organisations and corporates may contact Prof Shaheed Hartley, Director of Advancing Knowledge NPC, at shartley@skatt.co.za or 083 793 0436.