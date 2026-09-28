Science in Action: Advancing Knowledge NPC Science Club Competition 2026

High School Competition

The high school section introduced greater complexity, with learners presenting a broader range of experiments, exhibitions and scientific activities. Some demonstrations involved relatively simple scientific principles presented on a larger scale or with greater technical complexity and dramatic effect.

The audience responded enthusiastically to the presentations, while the adjudicators assessed the learners' understanding, practical skills, creativity, explanations and ability to conduct their activities safely and effectively.

The high school presentations demonstrated how participation in science clubs can provide learners with opportunities to deepen their understanding of scientific concepts while developing practical and communication skills.

Sharing Knowledge and Encouraging Collaboration

One of the notable features of the competition was the enthusiasm shown by learners towards the presentations of other science clubs. Primary and high school learners encouraged one another and showed genuine interest in experiments and activities that captured their attention.

The competition therefore served not only as an adjudicated event but also as an informal platform for sharing scientific techniques, ideas and knowledge. Learners were able to observe different approaches to experimentation and presentation, while teachers and science club members gained exposure to new ideas that could potentially be incorporated into their own school programmes.

The atmosphere throughout the day reflected a strong interest in practical science, with learners and teachers engaging enthusiastically with the experiments and demonstrations presented.

Celebrating Achievement