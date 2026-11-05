Investing in South Africa's STEM Future: Five New Science Teaching and Learning Centers Established in the Western Cape

The purpose-designed facilities provide environments in which learners can engage directly with scientific concepts through experimentation, investigation, observation and hands-on activities. Rather than relying exclusively on theoretical explanations, learners are encouraged to explore scientific principles, ask questions, test ideas and develop their understanding through practical investigation.

This approach strengthens conceptual understanding while promoting curiosity, critical thinking, problem-solving and scientific reasoning. It also has the potential to increase learner engagement and stimulate greater interest in STEM subjects, further studies and careers.

Importantly, the Science TLC model recognises that infrastructure alone cannot transform science education. Its success depends on the effective integration of appropriate facilities, confident and well-prepared teachers, and meaningful opportunities for learners to engage with science.

Bringing Science to Life: New Opportunities Across Five Schools

The opening of the five new Science TLCs was met with considerable enthusiasm from school principals and science teachers, who recognised the opportunities the facilities would create to strengthen science teaching and learning at their respective schools.

The principals highlighted the importance of practical science experiences, the professional development of teachers and the potential of the new facilities to inspire learners and improve their engagement with STEM subjects.

St Andrews Primary School, Saldanha