De Doorns Primary School Opens New Chapter in Practical Science Education

Principal Mr Anele Mqikela expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities the new facility would create for both educators and learners. He indicated that the Natural Sciences teachers were eager to begin a new chapter in science teaching and learning at the school.

Ms Chantel Cupido, Science Subject Advisor in the Cape Winelands Education District, welcomed the professional development and support provided by Advancing Knowledge NPC. She noted that the training had helped educators develop a better understanding of inquiry-based approaches to science teaching and how these could be translated into classroom practice.

She also acknowledged the important role played by the school's Natural Sciences teacher, Ms Lee-Gay Davids, whose commitment was demonstrated through her attendance at all the training sessions offered by AK NPC and her active participation in strengthening her knowledge and skills in inquiry-based science education.

The commitment demonstrated by the school leadership and participating educator highlights an important aspect of the Science TLC model: the successful integration of new facilities into everyday teaching and learning depends on educators who are willing to invest in their own professional development and translate what they learn into meaningful classroom experiences.

A Shared Vision: Investing in Learners and the Future of STEM Addressing the gathering at the opening, Mr Gregory Kannemeyer, Director of the Cape Winelands Education District, highlighted the significant opportunities that the new Science TLC would create for learners at De Doorns Primary School. He encouraged the principal, science teachers and learners to make full use of the new infrastructure and resources, emphasising the importance of introducing learners to practical science experiences from an early age.

In addressing the learners directly, he said: